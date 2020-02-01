coronavirus-news-live:-who-warns-over-global-coronavirus-outbreaks-as-china-death-toll-rises

The latest headlines in your inbox

The death toll in China from coronavirus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organisation (WHO) official said other governments need to prepare for “domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads in their countries.

It comes as one of the two UK coronavirus cases was identified as a University of York student, a spokesman for the university said.

Public Health England said the risk of infection being passed to others on campus is “low”.

Meanwhile, one of the 83 Brits living under quarantine after being evacuated from China has given a tour of the anti-virus facility he will be living in for 14 days.

In a statement on Saturday a spokesman for the university said the risk of the infection being passed on to other people on campus is low.“We understand this development will cause concern and anxiety among our students, staff, and the wider community.“PHE (Public Health England) has advised us that the risk of infection being passed to others on campus is low.“Current information from PHE suggests that the student did not come into contact with anybody on campus whilst they had symptoms, but investigations are ongoing to fully establish this.“Our immediate concerns are for the affected student and family, along with the health and continued wellbeing of our staff, students and visitors.”

Welcome to our live updates on the deepening coronavirus crisis.