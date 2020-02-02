coronavirus-news-live:-virus-campaign-launched-as-efforts-continue-to-get-britons-out-of-wuhan

The latest headlines in your inbox

A public health campaign warning people how to slow the spread of coronavirus has been launched by the Government.

It comes as 83 Britons spent a second night in quarantine and efforts continue to get others out of the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Eleven more British nationals are reportedly arriving in the UK from Wuhan on Sunday after missing the first evacuation flight on Thursday.

The second raft of evacuees from the coronavirus-stricken city is being flown into the UK via France, the BBC has reported.

Live Updates

2020-02-02T08:48:09.613Z

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has confirmed more British nationals will arrive back in the UK from China on Sunday.He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “It’s correct that there is a further French flight that is expected back in Europe today and that will carry some UK nationals.”

2020-02-02T08:40:34.273Z

2020-02-01T22:31:04.646Z

2020-02-01T20:13:40.763Z

Number of people who have been infected with coronavirus in the US has risen to 8 in total, officials confirm.

2020-02-01T19:57:31.363Z

Update on York student with coronavirusThe University of York has confirmed the student infected with coronavirus was not on campus or in student accommodation, either in the period before or after being exposed to the virus.In a statement, the university reiterated that Public Health England has advised that the risk to staff and students remains low.Vice-chancellor professor Charlie Jeffery has appealed for privacy for the student and their relative, and the rest of the students and staff at the university.

2020-02-01T19:55:48.103Z

BREAKING: The Pentagon has approved the request for housing support for 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined upon arrival from overseas due to coronavirus.

2020-02-01T19:53:20.203Z

Professor Hunter’s suggestions for what PHE should do include providing “some way where people could either phone in or go to a website and say ‘I was in York such-and-such a day, this is where I was, should I be worried?’”

2020-02-01T19:51:48.183Z

Professor Paul Hunter said about PHE: “They should have given some more clear information about where it was, what dates they thought that contact might have happened, and given some more information about how they were going to identify contacts.“I think some clearer information early on would have been very useful and would have been reassuring for a lot of people who have perhaps been in York.”

2020-02-01T19:33:31.536Z

Apple closes its stores in China – for nowAs the death toll rises Apple makes the decision to shut up shop in China while officials try to deal with the mounting Coronavirus epidemic.

2020-02-01T19:04:14.886Z

Expert urges health chiefs to provide more details on coronavirus patientsHealth chiefs should have provided more information sooner about the UK’s two confirmed coronavirus cases so anyone concerned about infection could have known whether they were at risk, an expert has said.The decision by Public Health England (PHE) not to initially confirm the pair had been in York when they were taken to hospital was described by Professor Paul Hunter as “unfortunate”.The professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, who used to work in the NHS and carried out contact tracing as part of that role, suggested a dedicated helpline should be set up for people who are worried about the spread of the virus.

2020-02-01T18:45:42.966Z

Delta Air Lines said on Saturday it will accelerate the suspension of flights in and out of China from the United States after the White House said it was imposing new restrictions on visitors due to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in the country.Delta had planned to end all China flights by Feb. 6.The airline said on Saturday the last China-bound flights will now leave on Saturday, Feb. 1, and the last returning flights from China will depart China on Sunday.

2020-02-01T18:29:58.360Z

Bournemouth fans wearing face masks in the stands as AFC Bournemouth take on Aston Villa in Premier League match.

2020-02-01T18:29:14.483Z

People in Parliament Square in London wearing masks.

2020-02-01T18:08:34.633Z

Russia to evacuate its citizens from ChinaThe Russian military is to start evacuating Russian citizens from China on Monday and Tuesday, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying the evacuations would be from regions that had been most affected by the outbreak.Peskov first said that evacuation will start on Saturday but later corrected himself. Russia has already reported its first two cases of coronavirus and restricted direct flights to China.

2020-02-01T17:54:00.036Z

The rest of the world: – Thailand: 19- Japan: 20- Singapore: 18- South Korea: 12- Taiwan: 10- Malaysia: 8- Australia: 7- Germany: 6- United States: 6- France: 6- Vietnam: 6- Canada: 4- United Arab Emirates: 5- Russia: 2- Italy: 2- Britain: 2- Cambodia: 1- Finland: 1- India: 1- Philippines: 1- Nepal: 1- Sri Lanka: 1- Sweden: 1- Spain 1

2020-02-01T17:53:48.726Z

The viral outbreak which began in China has infected more than 11,900 people globally. Cases confirmed as of Saturday evening in Beijing are as follows: – China: 11,791 cases on the mainland.In addition, Hong Kong has 12 cases and Macao has five.Most of the 259 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

2020-02-01T15:19:20.206Z

The Department of Health said no further positive cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the UK as of 2pm on Saturday.A total of 203 people have now been tested in the UK, with 201 results coming back negative and two positive.

2020-02-01T15:18:37.290Z

University of York Vice-Chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery gave a statement today about one of his students being affected by coronavirus.He said he wished to provide reassurance for students and staff:“I want to reassure our students, staff and the wider community that we’re working closely with the lead agency Public Health England and other agencies to manage this situation.”He said the university, which is home to students and staff from more than 140 countries, is “very much an international community”.Stressing that the university is open and will continue to operate as normal, he added: “I want to reiterate to students, staff, parents and visitors that we’re working with our partners across the city to ensure that York and the university remain a safe and welcoming place to live, work and visit.”

2020-02-01T13:54:28.593Z

Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to mainland China from February 3, the airline announced on Saturday.A statement said: “Qatar Airways has taken the decision to suspend flights to mainland China from February 3 until further notice due to significant operational challenges caused by entry restrictions imposed by several countries.“An ongoing review of operations will be conducted weekly with the intention to reinstate the flights as soon as the restrictions are lifted.”The airline confirmed it would still operate flights to Hong Kong.

2020-02-01T13:15:36.126Z

The University of York said its vice-chancellor will make a statement on coronavirus on Saturday afternoon.Vice-Chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery will speak outside Heslington Hall at 3pm but will not take any questions.