coronavirus-news-latest:-final-flight-carrying-brits-home-from-china-has-left-wuhan

A flight carrying more than 200 passengers back to the UK from the coronavirus epicentre Wuhan has taken off, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has confirmed.

A spokesman for the department said: “Our final flight from Wuhan took off at 03.20am local time with over 200 passengers on board, including our staff who have facilitated the flight and medics.

“Alongside British nationals, there are other nationalities on board.”

The FCO posted a tweet saying: “We are pleased to confirm the final evacuation flight out of Wuhan has now departed with over 200 passengers, including British government and medical staff, on board.

“It is due to arrive in the UK in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

