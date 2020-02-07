coronavirus-news:-41-more-passengers-diagnosed-on-cruise-ship-as-thousands-remain-quarantined-on-board

The latest headlines in your inbox

Forty-one more people among thousands quarantined on board a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus – bringing the total to 61.

Around 3,700 passengers are stuck on board the Diamond Princess in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, which will remain quarantined for at least two weeks.

The alert was raised after an 80-year-old man from Hong Kong who travelled on the ship last month contracted the deadly virus.

A separate cruise ship, the World Dream, has been quarantined in Hong Kong after eight former passengers caught the virus.

The World Dream cruise ship remains docked at the Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong (AFP via Getty Images)

Some 3,600 people remain on board, but so far none have tested positive.

The latest developments come as China’s death toll, where the virus first broke out, rose to 636, with the number of confirmed cases jumping to more than 31,000.

The victims include Dr Li Wenliang, 34, who sounded the alarm on the virus weeks before Chinese authorities reported the breakout.

Japan is the second country after China to be worst hit by the epidemic, with the new cases on the Diamond Princess bringing its number of confirmed cases to 86.

Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato announced on Friday that all passengers had now been tested for the virus, with the latest results revealing more than 40 new cases.

He said: “The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 tested positive.

“Today they will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are now preparing for that.”

The ship’s quarantine is due to last until February 19, sparking concern over supplies of provisions to the ship.

One passenger has been pictured waving a Japanese flag with the message “shortage of medicine”.

A Japanese TV crew on the shore responded with a banner asking: “What medicine?” the BBC reported.

A passenger with a sign saying “shortage of medicine” onboard the Dream Princess (REUTERS)

It is understood there are 78 people on board with British passports – including crew.

One such passenger, David Abel, 74, wrote on Facebook: “It’s going to be like a floating prison.”

He said he had set out on a 50th wedding anniversary luxury cruise on the Diamond Princess but found himself in his cabin, eating a “lettuce sandwich with some chicken inside”.

In a string of updates shared via the social media platform he has explained how the situation is playing out on board:”We are to monitor our temperatures on a regular basis, and if it’s increased above normal we are to contact the medical services onboard of the ship.”

“Those passengers who are on the inside cabins: they’ve got no windows to look out of, there’s no daylight, natural light and they can’t take a walk down a corridor. It’s strict confinement to cabins for all passengers.”

But, he added: “The captain has announced those passengers will be allowed access to open deck for exercise and fresh air.

“If we are permitted out on open deck, we have to wear a mask when we’re outside. We have to keep one metre apart from everyone else and are not allowed to congregate in groups.

“All of the luxury of having a steward come to make the bed and put a chocolate on the pillow – those days are gone. We have to take care of the cleanliness and hygiene of our own room.

“We’re going through all the clothes we put into our dirty wash bag and we’re just re-wearing them now. Our underwear we’re washing by hand – we don’t have anything other than hand soap.”

So far, there have been only two deaths outside of mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

However, the outbreak has spread to around two dozen countries, triggering travel restrictions and quarantines around the world and a crisis inside the country of 1.4 billion.

Three people have been diagnosed with the virus in the UK, with the latest understood to have contracted it in Singapore.

It has been reported that the third patient is a middle aged British man and is understood to be the first UK national to contract the disease .

The patient is thought to have been diagnosed in Brighton and was transferred St Thomas’ Hospital in London, where there is an infectious disease unit, on Thursday afternoon.

Two other patients are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle.

The Government is now urging travellers from countries including Thailand, Singapore, Japan and South Korea to self-isolate if they begin to feel unwell.

Other countries on the list are Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Macau, as well as mainland China.

Due to the global spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency.