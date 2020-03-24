coronavirus-lockdown:-salman-khan-adopts-work-from-home-policy;-kick-starts-radhe-post-production

|

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 11: 32 [IST]

Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, all shootings in the entertainment industry have been suspended till March 31. While many celebrities are utilizing this unexpected break to spend some quality time with their family, indulge in self-pampering and pursue their hobbies, Salman Khan has some different plans in store. As per a report in Mid-day, the superstar has adopted the work from home policy amid the current lockdown. The tabloid stated that Salman has kick-started the post-production of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, at his Panvel farmhouse. To abide by the necessary practice of social distancing at this hour, he has chosen a skeletal crew for the job, further stated the report. The tabloid quoted a source from the creative team as saying, “Radhe is almost complete, with only one song left to be filmed on Salman and Disha Patani. As the shoots are suspended, Salman decided to begin the post-production work at his farmhouse so that the film can keep its Eid date with the audience. But he was clear that taking precautions was of utmost importance at this time. So, he took a small post-production team with him. The superstar headed to Panvel last Wednesday. While director Prabhudheva is in Chennai, Salman is constantly in touch with him over the phone. The two are supervising the editing.” Jordy Patel, manager and producer, Salman Khan Films, further told the daily, “All work has stopped for the moment as per the directive by the state government. There is nothing much we can do as we have yet to shoot some portions of the film.” Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated a source as saying, “It makes sense. Because Salman sits on his film’s editing any way. To not waste time and to ensure that the film makes it on time for an Eid May 22 release Salman will do the post-production work from home.” Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an official remake of the Korean film, The Outlaws and has the actor essaying the role of a cop. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff and is slated to release on Eid 2020. Avengers Director Joe Russo Is A Salman Khan Fan, Says ‘He Is Magnetic On Screen’ Salman Khan Appeals To Fans To Follow Janta Curfew; ‘What Is Your Problem If It Saves Lives’ He Says