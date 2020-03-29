coronavirus-lockdown:-kapil-sharma-opens-up-about-daughter-anayra-and-spending-time-at-home!

|

Published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 19: 48 [IST]

Kapil Sharma in a recent Instagram live session with an entertainment portal spoke candidly about daughter Anayra and spending time at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the 21-day lockdown. It has to be recalled that Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents of a baby girl last year, in December. On being quizzed about naming her Anayra, the comedian revealed, "Anayra's meaning is happiness. She is my baby, so that's what it means. Ginni and I had told our friend's circle and we were suggested." (sic) Speaking about the ongoing crisis due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease and the precautions one should take to be safe, he said, "Don't get out of home and don't let anyone come to our house. I had made a few arrangements as we have a baby. The ones who work at our house, they are the only ones at home. Even in terms of groceries, we can go down and receive it." Kapil went on to add, "I feel we shouldn't be too scared as maximum positive cases have recovered. Our doctors are doing a very good job. It's important to follow the rules and regulations." Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show star contributed 50-lakh rupees to the PM relief fund for fighting Coronavirus. He recently took to social media to announce the same and wrote, "It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi"