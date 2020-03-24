coronavirus-lockdown:-kangana-ranaut-organizes-birthday-puja;-fans-ask,-‘no-social-distancing’?

|

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 13: 16 [IST]

On Monday (March 23, 2020), Kangana Ranaut turned 33. To celebrate her special day, the actress hosted a birthday puja which was attended by her parents and other family members. The Manikarnika star is currently spending her quarantine-time in her hometown, Manali. Meanwhile, pictures from Kangana’s birthday puja are all over the internet, where the actress is is in close proximity with not just old people, but also kids. In times when people have been advised to stay home and maintain social distance from each other, Kangana’s act left her fans concerned. One of them asked, “No social distancing?” (sic). Another comment on her pictures read, “Plz corona ke time pe plz maintain gap.” The pictures were shared by Team Kangana Ranaut on Instagram and captioned as, “The Ranauts organised a birth pooja for the birthday of #KanganaRanaut. Goddess Durga is worshipped during this Pooja in the form of Kanyas. This is pure joy, guys (sic).” In one of the pictures, the actress is seen striking an adorable pose with her parents while another one has her sitting in front of a shivling and performing puja. The other pictures show her interacting with kids without maintaining a considerable amount of distance with them. Earlier on Monday, Kangana had posted a special video in which she had thanked her fans, family, friends and industry colleagues for wishing her and also paid a tribute she paid a tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev – the three freedom fighters who were martyred on March 23, and also recited lines from Kaifi Azmi’s nazm, ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Vatan Saathiyo’. With respect to work, Kangana will be next seen in actor-turned-politician Jayalalitha’s biopic, Thalaivi, Ronnie Screwvala’s Tejas in which she essays an IAS pilot and Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad where her role is that of a spy. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is All Praise For Kangana Ranaut; Says ‘Actresses Are Braver Now’ Kangana Ranaut’s Friendship With Aamir Khan Turned Sour Because Of Her Political Views!