Coronavirus Lockdown: Jack Black, Richard E Grant & Courtney Cox Among Actors Lightening The Mood On Social Media

Posted by — March 31, 2020 in News Leave a reply
coronavirus-lockdown:-jack-black,-richard-e-grant-&-courtney-cox-among-actors-lightening-the-mood-on-social-media

These are heavy days. The growing devastation wrought by coronavirus and the lengthy lockdowns have got us all looking for respite wherever we can find it.
In many cases, actors are leading from the front when it comes to charitable work. Some are also doing their bit to lighten the mood on social media.
Jack Black has joined TikTok during the lockdown. His inimitable ‘Quarantine Dance’ is a sight to behold.

Courtney Cox has delighted her nine million fans on Instagram this month with videos of her and her 15-year-old daughter Coco performing impressive duets. The latest video has clocked up 4.3 million views.

UK actor Richard E Grant has been treating fans to a quote a day from classic comedy Withnail & I.

Related Story

Coronavirus: San Sebastian & Zurich Film Fests Look To Grow Markets Given Loss Of SXSW, Tribeca & Cannes Uncertainty

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been posting updates on his lockdown with mini-pony Whisky and donkey Lulu.

Here’s your daily Lulu update – she’s not the best chess partner but she’s getting there. If you’ve been putting off something like learning chess with your family, use the time you’d normally be out and about. pic.twitter.com/S3QoBJtO7q
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 30, 2020

New Zealand actor Sam Neill has played music, read from his favourite books and updated on his cat.

THE DISDAIN OF CATS . Yes , I’m staying with a cat that treats me with utter contempt . Well , two can play at that game buster ! Hope you’re all staying safe, well , socially distanced but connected … and well regarded by pets . ( I’m actually really really super nice to Boo) pic.twitter.com/RLM79KS593
— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 31, 2020

Brit star Judi Dench had a playful message, posted by her daughter, the actress Finty Williams.

Steve Martin had to cut short a European comedy tour this month due to the pandemic but the U.S. actor and musician has posted popular tweets of his banjo playing and recommended playlists.

And, of course, there was Gal Gadot and friends’ much-discussed rendition of Imagine.

That video was in turn spoofed by singer John Mayer.

You May Also Like

canadian-nurses-working-with-covid-19-patients-demand-legal-right-to-wear-n95-masks

🔥Canadian nurses working with COVID-19 patients demand legal right to wear N95 masks🔥

first-mptf-nursing-home-retiree-tests-positive-for-coronavirus;-two-others-showing-symptoms

First MPTF Nursing Home Retiree Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Two Others Showing Symptoms

‘we-need-a-miracle’:-entire-family-tests-positive-for-covid-19,-father-in-icu

‘We need a miracle’: Entire family tests positive for COVID-19, father in ICU

white-house-projects-100k-to-240k-us-deaths-from-virus

🔥White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *