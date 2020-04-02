coronavirus-lockdown:-darshan-and-sudeep-advice-fans-to-stay-safe-and-help-the-needy

|

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 20: 52 [IST]

The entire nation is currently under lockdown due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease in the world. Many celebrities have extended their support to the government to fight the outbreak of the virus. Sandalwood superstars Darshan and Sudeep have also requested their fans and followers to follow the lockdown rules religiously. Kiccha Sudeep took to social media to share his message and wrote, "At a time like this, when the government is doing its bit to help us, we as citizens too need to help them. We need to put our differences aside and work towards the safety of the people." The actor went on to thank all the medical and health workers and added, "We need to respect them and their efforts. Stay home and stay safe." D Boss Darshan had a special request for his fans on social media. He advised netizens to help the daily wage workers and homeless people badly affected due to lockdown. He requested hem to prepare more food at home and to feed the needy in their nearby vicinity. The actor who is also well-known for his philanthropic efforts will soon be seen on screen in Tharun Sudhir's Roberrt. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is all set to hit the silver screens in May. On the other hand, Sudeep will next be seen on the silver screen in Kotigobba 3. The teaser and motion posters of the film have already garnered a thunderous response from the audiences. The action-thriller extravaganza also features Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani, Shraddha Das, Ravi Shankar, and Tabla Nani along with Arjun Janya's music.