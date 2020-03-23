coronavirus-lockdown:-channels-should-re-run-bepannaah,-meri-aashiqui-tum-se-hi-&-other-shows

|
Most things around us is shut due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Also, since shooting of the shows are stopped, many channels and makers might not have bank of episodes and might air the repeat episodes. Recently, there were reports that Bigg Boss 13 episodes might fill Mujhse Shaadi Karoge time-slot. But nothing has been confirmed yet. Well, we have a listed down a few old and popular shows that viewers might love to watch and the channel should think of airing them again!
Bepannaah
Bepannaah that starred Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles, premiered on television back in March 2018. The show went off air in November 2018, which left the fans heartbroken. Ever since then AdiYa and JenShad (amalgamation of Jennifer and Harshad’s reel and real names) fans have been waiting for Season 2. Since the show recently completed two years, we feel that this is the best time to re-run the show!
Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi
Radhika Madan, who forayed into Bollywood, had debuted on small-screen with Ekta Kapoor’s show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi (2014). Radhika and Shakti Arora’s jodi became hit among the audience. The duo is popularly known as IshVeer among fans. The show’s ratings dropped as the makers dragged the plot which led to the show’s end.
Ek Duje Ke Vaaste
Ek Duje Ke Vaaste that featured Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles, was a major hit among the audiences. Suman and Shavan’s nhok-jhok wala pyaar was loved by fans. This show also ended abruptly, that disappointed fans. Although the makers have come up with the second season, the first season’s cast is being missed by fans.
Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi
After entertaining viewers for over a year, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi went off air. Fans still love the show and Dev-Sonakshi’s (DevAnkshi) jodi. On February, the show completed four years.
Have we missed any of your favourite show? Which show(s) do you want channel(s) to air again? Hit the comment box to share your views.
