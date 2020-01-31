coronavirus-live:-world-health-organisation-deliberate-over-declaration-of-world-emergency

Eire is hopeful of securing seats on a French evacuation flight for a little amount of citizens living in China who’re moving with the coronavirus, the Authorities said.

International Affairs Minister Simon Coveney added efforts were being made to assist americans who wanted to leave.

He said: “We have spoken to our French colleagues and we are hopeful and assured that we are able to true a seat on planes that would possibly maybe contain Irish citizens who’re attempting to leave out.

“Then, when they arrive succor in Europe they will want to fight by the favorable properly being measures to construct sure they’re now not carrying an infection and their healthcare wants are being taken care of as they want to tranquil be.”

He said there was as soon as no proof any Irish citizen had diminished in size the virus.

“We are engaged on that course of and I’m assured that we are able to improve any Irish citizen anywhere in China, but significantly in the plan moving, we are able to improve them if they’re seeking to leave we are able to get hang of a mode of getting them out, working with diverse EU countries who’re bigger than totally contented to assist.”