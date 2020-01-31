coronavirus-live-updates:-world-health-organization-declares-global-health-emergency

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency with the viral novel coronavirus, named 2019-nCoV, due to weak health care systems of other countries — not for China’s handling of the outbreak.

“Let me be clear, this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China,” Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO director, said in Geneva Thursday. “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.”

The outbreak is unprecedented, Ghebreyesus added, but it has been met with an unprecedented response. The WHO director praised China for its efforts in containing the outbreak and the country’s transparency the last few weeks.

The WHO stopped short of recommending travel restrictions and trade bans. “(The WHO) could question any country over travel restrictions like visa refusal, border closure, quarantine of travellers in good conditions,” said Didier Houssin, chair of the WHO emergency committee.

The number of cases outside China remains relatively small, with 98 cases in 18 countries, including eight cases of human-to-human transmission in Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States. On Thursday, the U.S. reported its first case of a person catching the virus from another on American soil. Canada has two confirmed cases in Ontario and one in B.C. There have been no reported deaths outside China.

In Canada, where, so far, three people have been confirmed positive for the virus and 40 are still under investigation, the top public health official Dr. Theresa Tam repeated her assertion that the risk to Canadians “remains low.”

The declaration of a global emergency triggers recommendations to all countries aimed at preventing or reducing cross-border spread of disease, while avoiding unnecessary interference with trade and travel.

It covers temporary recommendations for national health authorities worldwide, which include stepping up their monitoring, preparedness and containment measures.

Although the WHO has no legal authority to sanction countries, it could ask governments to provide scientific justification for any travel or trade restrictions that they impose in the event of an international emergency.

The first U.S. incident of person-to-person spread of the new coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, has been identified in Illinois, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the government is working with Chinese officials to determine when Canada can send a flight for the nearly 200 Canadians stuck under quarantine in Wuhan, China, but she said it’s a difficult logistical challenge.

“I am not going to stand here and give Canadians misinformation,” she said. “We are flying a non-commercial flight into a new country that is under quarantine, that has some very strict protocols on where planes can land.”

Follow along below for live updates on the coronavirus outbreak from around the world and Canada:





