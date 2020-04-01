🔥Coronavirus live updates: More than 100 dead and 8,500 infected by COVID-19 in Canada🔥

Rent is due, the Carbon Tax is set to increase and we could be in COVID-19 mode until at least July

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, rent is due, the Carbon Tax is set to increase and more than 100 Canadians have died, according to a Canadian Press tally. Nursing homes have become hotspots for the novel coronavirus, and containment measures are expected to last until at least July, while Canadians begin to wonder if they should wear masks — even if they are healthy.

Follow our live coverage below for all coronavirus updates coming out of Canada and the world today.


