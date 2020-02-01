coronavirus-live-updates:-death-toll-hits-213-and-number-of-infected-reaches-9,800-globally

A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China’s central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 213 people.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency Thursday, citing worries that countries with “weak” health care systems would not be able to handle the outbreak.

Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who had been isolated, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told reporters.

The U.K. has also reported its first two cases of coronavirus.

