🔥Coronavirus live updates: 73 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ontario and Quebec🔥

The only jurisdiction without any COVID-19 cases is Nunavut

Canada’s coronavirus cases continue on an upwards trajectory, with Ontario and Quebec nearly three-quarters of the country’s cases. The only jurisdiction without any COVID-19 cases is Nunavut.

As of this morning, Canada has 11,283 cases. Ontario has 2,793 while Quebec has 5,518.

Follow below for all COVID-19 updates coming from Canada and around the world.


