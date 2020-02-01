coronavirus-latest:-united-states-declares-public-emergency-and-enforces-china-travel-ban

The latest headlines in your inbox

The United States has declared a public health emergency and announced a China travel ban as the coronavirus crisis deepened.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced that President Donald Trump had signed an order which temporarily bars entry for most foreign nationals who have travelled in China within the last 14 days.

The only exceptions will be the immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents.

The new restrictions will begin on Sunday afternoon.

Coaches carrying British evacuees from Wuhan (Getty Images)

“The risk of infection for Americans remains low and with these and our previous actions we are working to keep the risk low,” Mr Azar said.

Americans returning from Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

China criticised the US controls, which it said contradicted the WHO’s appeal to avoid travel bans, and “unfriendly comments” that Beijing was failing to co-operate.

“Just as the WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the US rushed to go in the opposite way. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Meanwhile, the ruling Communist Party postponed the end of the Lunar New Year holiday in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, for an unspecified “appropriate extent” and appealed to the public there to stay at home.

It came as the Foreign Office announced it would withdraw staff from China just hours after flying dozens of UK nationals home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

The death toll has risen to 259 (AFP via Getty Images)

Essential staff will remain to continue “critical work” but the FCO has warned that its ability to provide help to Britons in the country may be “limited”.

Chinese health officials said early on Saturday that the death toll in the country from the virus had risen to 259, with the number of known cases rising from 9,962 to 11,791.

No deaths have occurred outside China, although cases have been confirmed across at least 23 countries.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed that of the Sars epidemic, although death rates are lower.

Many other countries, including Australia, South Korea, Singapore and New Zealand, have said they plan to quarantine evacuees for two weeks to avoid spread of the virus.

Russia, Mongolia and North Korea have also announced that they will close their land borders with China to guard against the spread of the virus.