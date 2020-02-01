coronavirus-latest:-one-of-two-uk-coronavirus-cases-identified-as-university-of-york-student

Coronavirus latest: One of two UK coronavirus cases identified as University of York student

One of the two individuals who has tested positive for coronavirus is a student at the University of York, a university spokesman said. 

More follows…

