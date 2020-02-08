coronavirus-latest-live:-china-death-toll-rises-from-86-to-722-as-fatalities-as-it-nears-sars-fatality-figure

2020-02-08T08:46:35.406Z

Death toll mountsThe death toll in mainland China rose by 86 to 722 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is poised to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 pandemic of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), another coronavirus that jumped from animals to humans in China.During the SARS outbreak between November 2002 and July 2003, the number of reported cases was 8,098, suggesting a far lower transmission rate than the latest coronavirus, but a higher mortality rate.Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China – in Hong Kong and the Philippines – from more than 330 cases in 27 countries and regions. Both of those victims were Chinese nationals.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation, said there was currently a four to six-month backlog for personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.He said there had been “widespread inappropriate use” of the equipment outside of patient care over the past few weeks.He said: “This situation has been exacerbated by widespread, inappropriate use of PPE outside patient care.“As a result, there are now depleted stockpiles and backlogs of four to six months.“Global stocks of masks and respirators are now insufficient to meet the needs of WHO and our partners”

Testing of more than a thousand people a day for suspected coronavirus will be possible from next week in laboratories across the UK, Public Health England (PHE) said.The diagnostic test currently used in London will be rolled out to centres across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to increase daily testing capacity and speed up results.A confirmatory test will continue to be conducted at PHE’s Colindale laboratory.Professor Yvonne Doyle, PHE medical director, said:“Once China confirmed that they had identified a novel coronavirus, Public Health England was ready to test potential cases in this country.“We have now trained scientists in labs across the UK to conduct the specialist test – ensuring that we are well prepared should we begin to see an increased number of cases across the country.”

Wireless equipment maker Ericsson is pulling out of the industry’s top annual trade event due to the coronavirus outbreak, while carmakers are considering whether to reopen factory lines in China.Here is a look at the latest developments on how the virus is affecting global business.- TechEricsson, one of the main suppliers of wireless networks and a rival to China’s Huawei, is pulling out of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this month. The Swedish company said that because the show draws thousands of visitors, “even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors”. Instead of the Barcelona event – scheduled for February 24-27 – Ericsson will bring demos to customers in their home markets. The organisers said Ericsson’s decision will hurt the event but they do not plan to cancel it. Huawei recently said it would still attend.- Carmakers:Japanese carmaker Nissan said sales in China in January by the company and its local partners fell 11.8% from a year earlier to 118,143 vehicles due to the coronavirus outbreak and the extension of the Lunar New Year holiday. Nissan said earlier it was considering reopening most of its factories in China on Monday but would wait until at least February 14 for facilities in and around Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak. Toyota said it was keeping its factories in China closed for an extra week, until February 16, and will decide then whether to resume production. Toyota has 12 plants in China, including four vehicle assembly plants. Honda said its three car assembly plants in Wuhan would stay closed until February 13.- Retailers:Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo said it has closed 350, or about half, of its 750 stores in China, to comply with shutdowns of public transportation and closures of shopping centres. Parent company Fast Retailing said about 20% of its sales come from China. British firm Burberry, which gets about 40% of its revenue from China, said the impact has been significant. It shut 24 of 64 stores in China, and told the FT footfall had dropped as much as 80%. The impact in Hong Kong is bigger than from the protests, which had halved sales there in the last quarter.- Cosmetics:L’Oreal joined the growing list of beauty product brands expressing concern over the potential blow to sales due to travel restrictions that are vastly reducing demand from travel shopping at duty free shops. The company said it expected a “temporary impact” on Asia’s beauty market, but that past experience suggests that “after a period of disturbance, consumption resumes stronger than before”.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation, said during a briefing to the Executive Board:“For the last two days there have been fewer reported new infections in China, which is good news, but we caution against reading too much into that.“The numbers could go up again. As you know, epi curves go in a zig-zag, but the last two days were going in a declining trend.”He continued: “As I mentioned on Tuesday, we are sending testing kits, masks, gloves, respirators and gowns to countries in every region.“However, the world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment, as you might imagine.“This afternoon I will be speaking to the Pandemic Supply Chain Network to identify the bottlenecks and find solutions, and push for fairness in the distribution of equipment.”

Honeymoon Brit speaks out as he becomes second UK coronavirus victimA British honeymooner told today how he is one of 61 people hit with coronavirus on a cruise ship quarantined in a Japanese port. Alan Steele is one of 41 new cases confirmed overnight and was being taken off the Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama just south of Tokyo, for hospital treatment. He is the second Briton to be diagnosed with the virus.

The world is facing a chronic shortage of gowns, masks, gloves and other protective equipment in the fight against a spreading coronavirus epidemic, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.The U.N. agency has been sending testing kits, masks, gloves, respirators and gowns to every region, Tedros told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva.”However the world is facing a chronic shortage of personnel protective equipment, as you might imagine.”This afternoon I will be speaking to the pandemic supply chain network to identify the bottlenecks and find solutions and push (for) fairness in distribution of equipment,” he said.As of 6 a.m. Geneva time (0500 GMT) there were 31,211 confirmed coronavirus cases in China and 637 deaths, as well as 270 cases in 24 other countries with 1 death, Tedros said.”For the last two days there had been fewer reported infections in China, which is good news, but we caution against reading too much into that. The numbers could go up again,” he said.During its technical briefing for member states, there was discussion about naming the virus – which emerged in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.WHO has already assigned an interim name of 2019-nCOV (novel coronavirus) acute respiratory disease.”We thought it very important that we provide an interim name so no location was associated with the name. I’m sure you have seen many media reports that are still calling this, using the name Wuhan or using China,” WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove told the board.”We wanted to ensure that there was no stigma associated with this virus, and so we’ve put out this interim name,” she said.Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expert, said:”I think the bigger point here is to ensure that some of the actions, some of the reactions internationally, it is the responsibility of us all to ensure there is no stigma associated with this disease.”The unnecessary, unhelpful profiling of individuals based on ethnicity is utterly and completely unacceptable and it needs to stop. Governments have a responsibility to communicate with their populations on this,” Ryan told the board.

Prof Hunter said travel restrictions regarding China will probably be “no longer of any value” if sustained person-to-person transmissions emerge in other countries in Asia.He said:“At the moment we are still largely dealing with issues around China, but if the spread to neighbouring countries continues and we start getting more and more countries where there is sustainable person-to-person transmission, then I think it will become increasingly difficult to implement travel restrictions.”

Grief and anger in China after death of hero doctorThe death of a Chinese doctor who tried to warn the world about the coronavirus outbreak has sparked an outpouring of grief and anger in China. Li Wenliang said from his hospital bed in January that he was threatened by authorities after raising concerns over a “Sars-like” virus in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Singapore on Friday reported three more coronavirus cases that have not been linked to previous infections or travel to China, prompting it to raise its alert to orange, the same level it reached during the SARS outbreak in 2003.Singapore now has 33 confirmed coronavirus cases.The orange alert means the virus is severe and passes easily from person to person and was last raised during an outbreak of H1N1 influenza in 2009-2010.Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) killed more than 30 people in Singapore and hundreds worldwide.”As there are now a few local cases without any links to previous cases or travel history to China, we have stepped up our risk assessment,” the health ministry said in a statement, adding that firms should be prepared for “widespread community transmission”.The highest alert is red, which indicates the virus is spreading widely.Singapore advised businesses to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events but said the Singapore Airshow will go ahead next week although organisers may limit public visitors.Of the new cases reported on Friday, one was a teacher and authorities said all students and staff who had come into contact with her would have to spend two weeks at home.A British man has also contracted the coronavirus after travelling to a business meeting in Singapore which has also been linked to cases in the city-state, Malaysia and South Korea, health ministry official Kenneth Mak said.Mak said authorities had not yet identified the source of infection at the meeting of more than 100 employees from an as-yet-unnamed firm at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in mid-January.

Asian nations have profited handsomely from the impressive growth in tourists from China over the past decade, but the spectre of the rapidly spreading coronavirus has raised concerns over industry prospects.Some 150 million Chinese tourists travelled abroad in 2018, a stunning leap from China’s 10.5 million international travellers in 2000.Tourism is a major source of national revenue for many countries, and Chinese visitors now generally top the charts in terms of numbers and spending.A downturn will hit many people hard.Some observers, like Professor Lisa Wan, of the School of Hotel and Tourism Management at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Business School, are fairly confident the tourism industry will bounce back soon.Using the Sars epidemic as a reference point, she noted an initial sharp decline in China’s GDP growth was largely offset by higher growth in the following two quarters, resulting in about 10% annual growth.“Since China is the world’s largest outbound travel market, the global tourism industry is likely to recover soon after the outbreak,” she said.

Briton on quarantine cruise ship is diagnosed with coronavirusA British national on board a cruise ship off the coast of Japan has tested positive for coronavirus, Princess Cruises said. The company said that 41 people on board had tested positive for the virus, including the one Briton and passengers from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan and the US.

Panicky Hong Kong residents scooped loads of tissues and noodles into supermarket trolleys on Friday despite government assurances that supplies would be maintained during an outbreak of a new coronavirus that emerged in mainland China last month.Hong Kong has had 24 cases of the virus, and one of only two deaths outside mainland China where almost 640 people have died in the outbreak.”Everyone’s snatching whatever they can get. I don’t even know what’s going on,” said a 72-year-old woman surnamed Li as she clutched two bags of toilet roll.Shoppers have been clearing supermarket shelves of staples like rice and meat as well as cleaning products such as soap.The city’s government has condemned “malicious rumours” about shortages which have led to panic buying “and even chaos”, while supermarkets have put limits on the amount of products, including toilet paper, rice, and antiseptics, that people can buy.But hundreds of shoppers thronged city supermarkets again on Friday, loading up their trolleys.Xie Feng, Beijing’s top representative in Hong Kong, told diplomats and business groups the central government would support Hong Kong’s fight against the virus and guarantee the flow of essential supplies, the South China Morning Post reported.The health scare comes after months of anti-government protests in the former British colony over fears its special autonomy is being whittled away by Beijing, which denies doing so.

More than 40 new passengers catch virus on quarantined cruise shipForty-one more people among thousands quarantined on board a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus – bringing the total to 61. Around 3,700 passengers are stuck on board the Diamond Princess in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, which will remain quarantined for at least two weeks. The alert was raised after an 80-year-old man from Hong Kong who travelled on the ship last month contracted the deadly virus.

Third UK coronavirus patient is ‘first Briton to contract disease’The third person in the UK to be diagnosed with coronavirus caught the deadly illness in Singapore and is a British national, it is understood. The patient tested positive in Brighton before being transferred to an infectious diseases unit at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital. He is a British businessman, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, it was reported.

People who have travelled to the UK from a number of countries in the last 14 days and are showing symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath or fever are being advised to stay indoors.Passengers who have arrived from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau, should contact the NHS 111 service.The Government advice says:

The UK Chief Medical Officers are advising anyone who has travelled to the UK from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the last 14 days and is experiencing cough or fever or shortness of breath, to stay indoors and call NHS 111, even if symptoms are mild.These countries have been identified because of the volume of air travel from affected areas, understanding of other travel routes and number of reported cases. This list will be kept under review.

The third patient with confirmed coronavirus is being treated in an infectious diseases unit at Guy’s and St Thomas’ in London.

