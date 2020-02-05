coronavirus-latest-live:-brits-evacuate-wuhan-after-dominic-raab-urges-uk-nationals-to-flee-china

The latest headlines in your inbox

Evacuations are ongoing from the coronavirus epicentre after the government urged Britons to flee China.

The foreign secretary on Tuesday encouraged all British citizens in the mainland to leave if possible , while flights to pull bring those stuck in Wuhan are continuing.

A total of 94 UK nationals and family members have already been evacuated to Britain – while other foreign nationals have also been taken from the region – with a final plane expected to leave the epicentre on Sunday.

The death toll in China has hit 490 while more than 24,000 people have been infected.

Follow our live updates below…

Live Updates

2020-02-05T07:25:06.363Z

Brits quarantined on cruise shipTwo Britons are among thousands of people who have been quarantined on board a cruise ship in Japan after 10 passengers tested positive for coronavirus.David Abel, who is on board the Diamond Princess with his wife Sally, said passengers would be confined to their cabins for a fortnight.

2020-02-05T07:22:51.453Z

‘Final’ evacuation flight plannedBritish nationals still stranded in the epicentre of China’s coronavirus outbreak will be flown home on a “final” evacuation flight scheduled for Sunday.The Foreign Office confirmed on Tuesday night it was chartering another plane to bring Britons back from virus-hit Wuhan.

2020-02-05T07:20:19.933Z

Death toll risesThe coronavirus death toll in mainland China has risen to 490, officials said early on Wednesday.The total number of cases has increased to 24,324, as China moved patients into newly built or converted hospitals in the hardest-hit city of Wuhan.Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images