Coronavirus latest: Dozens more infected on Japan cruise ship as third UK case 'confirmed as British national'

The number of reported cases globally has risen to over 31,000

Another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama harbour in Japan have been diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases on board to 61.

It comes as the death toll in mainland China rose to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities for sounding an early warning about the disease threat.

Meanwhile, the third person to be diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK is believed to be a middle-aged British man, who caught the illness in Singapore. He is being treated at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 31,161 with 260 of those reported outside of China.

Follow our LIVE updates here…

Live Updates

2020-02-06T19:03:32.160Z

That’s it for our live coverage for today. Here’s our latest story on the coronavirus:

2020-02-06T18:27:01.656Z

People who have travelled to the UK from a number of countries in the last 14 days and are showing symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath or fever are being advised to stay indoors.Passengers who have arrived from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau, should contact the NHS 111 service.The Government advice says:

The UK Chief Medical Officers are advising anyone who has travelled to the UK from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the last 14 days and is experiencing cough or fever or shortness of breath, to stay indoors and call NHS 111, even if symptoms are mild.These countries have been identified because of the volume of air travel from affected areas, understanding of other travel routes and number of reported cases. This list will be kept under review.

2020-02-06T17:43:26.833Z

The third patient with confirmed coronavirus is being treated in an infectious diseases unit at Guy’s and St Thomas’ in London.

2020-02-06T17:24:14.176Z

Read more here:Hero doctor who alerted world to Wuhan coronavirus crisis diesEvening StandardA Chinese doctor who sounded the alarm on the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic has died from the infection, according to state media. Li Wenliang, 34, who worked as an ophthalmologist in Wuhan Central Hospital, tried to warn colleagues and others about the virus in December. He posted a message to his medical school alumni in the Chinese app WeChat warning them that seven patients from a local seafood market had been diagnosed with a SARS-like illness and were quarantined in his hospital.

2020-02-06T16:48:50.040Z

The number of people infected globally has risen to more than 28,200 and the death toll has climbed past 560, with the overwhelming majority of cases in China. More than 200 people with the illness have been reported in over two-dozen other countries, including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.China’s National Health Commission said the number of infected patients who were “discharged and cured” stood at 1,153. No details were given, but milder cases have been seen in younger, healthier people.

2020-02-06T16:13:55.473Z

Dr Whitty did not say which country the patient was in when they caught coronavirus, or whether it was caught directly from someone who had been in Wuhan.Health officials are not understood to be “contact tracing” people on any Asia-UK flight the latest coronavirus sufferer may have travelled on.He said:What we have got is a situation where very high risk remains in Wuhan and Hubei, a high risk in the rest of China, but much lower than in Wuhan and Hubei and then a much smaller risk in a number of countries, and unsurprisingly countries where the greatest risk is in terms of new cases are the ones which have the greatest international traffic with China, and that is exactly as you would expect.We do not have evidence of sustained – that’s to say lots of people, person-to-person-to-person onward transmission – outside of China at this point in time, but there certainly are some people who have caught the virus and then there has been transmission in other countries.

2020-02-06T15:45:09.130Z

People with symptoms who have recently returned from the wider pool of countries are now being advised to self-isolate and immediately call NHS 111 for advice.Prof Whitty added:We knew this ratchet up might well happen and this is the moment where we feel it’s prudent… to make this shift.

2020-02-06T15:36:53.476Z

The World Health Organisation has said its too soon to say the coronavirus outbreak is peaking, but Wednesday was the first day that overall number of new cases in China dropped.

2020-02-06T15:28:35.493Z

Prof Whitty told reporters:“The person who caught this did not catch it in China, they caught it elsewhere in Asia.“That’s an important point … because whilst it’s absolutely the case that by far the biggest risk remains in China …. nevertheless there is now evidence of some limited transmission in a number of Asian countries and our view is rather than wait until after it becomes clear this has become established, we are going to move ahead of the establishment.”He confirmed that NHS doctors will test for suspected coronavirus in patients who have recently travelled from a range of countries in Asia, which will be specified later on Thursday.

2020-02-06T15:13:46.680Z

The third person in the UK to be diagnosed with coronavirus did not catch it in mainland China, chief medical officer Chris Whitty said.He told a press conference the individual caught it elsewhere in Asia.He would not say where in the UK the case was located.

2020-02-06T15:13:15.726Z

Human rights appealThe human rights group Amnesty International has urged governments to avoid violating human rights as they strive to contain the outbreak.The group cautioned against heightened use of censorship, arbitrary detentions and other restrictions, and urged authorities to ensure that all people affected have access to health care.The statement said that activists trying to spread information about the virus through social media and other means have been harassed or questioned. It said such moves to quash the flow of information can be “disastrously counter-productive.”

2020-02-06T15:12:10.170Z

The latest figures reported by health authorities as of Thursday in Beijing:China has seen 563 deaths and 28,018 confirmed cases on the mainland.In addition, Hong Kong has had 22 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases.Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

2020-02-06T14:53:36.856Z

The Global Times reports…

2020-02-06T14:03:08.413Z

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he expected China to maintain its commitment to increase purchases of American goods and service by at least $200 billion over the next two years, despite the coronavirus outbreak

2020-02-06T13:54:31.750Z

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty’s statement was posted online:

2020-02-06T13:40:16.003Z

Third coronavirus case confirmed in the UKA third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, England’s Chief Medical Officer has said. Professor Chris Whitty said the person, who did not contract the virus in the UK, is currently being transferred to one of the UK’s four infectious diseases centres for treatment. Two other patients are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle upon Tyne.

2020-02-06T13:20:10.846Z

A third patient in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health said. The individual did not acquire the virus in the UK.

2020-02-06T13:19:40.896Z

A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three, England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

2020-02-06T12:53:35.263Z

Vietnam’s health ministry says four new cases of coronavirus have been detected, bringing the country’s total to 12.

2020-02-06T11:54:52.470Z

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking at a Resolution Foundation event in Westminster earlier on Thursday morning, said:“We’re working, of course, to support (the Chinese government) in terms of tackling the very significant problem that they’ve got in China.“In terms of the plans that we’ve got, we have a full set of plans in place, including within the NHS, but also Public Health England, whose work so far to ensure that the contacts of those who have tested positive are chased – that work has been rapid and gone according to plan.”