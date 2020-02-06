coronavirus-latest:-death-toll-in-china-soars-to-nearly-600-as-ten-more-cruise-ship-passengers-test-positive

2020-02-05T16:03:03.860Z

That’s it for our live coverage of the coronavirus for today, but check back soon for the latest updates.

2020-02-05T15:14:42.896Z

China’s air force will participate in the upcoming Singapore Airshow, the Chinese defence ministry and event organisers said on Wednesday, as concerns over the spread of a coronavirus overshadow Asia’s biggest aerospace and defence event.The ministry said in a post on its official WeChat account that its air force had been invited to take part in the airshow, adding that it would send nine aircraft and more than 100 personnel.Airshow organisers later said in a statement that China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force aerobatics team, Ba Yi, would fly for the first time at the show due to take place next week, even though 10 exhibitors from China had pulled out.Singapore has banned entry to all Chinese visitors and foreigners with a recent history of travel to China, in some of the most far-reaching moves globally to deter the fast-spreading coronavirus

2020-02-05T14:09:44.570Z

Flights between mainland China and Manchester have been groundedHainan Airlines has halted its three-times-a-week Manchester-Beijing route amid growing concern about the spread of the virus.A spokesman for Manchester Airport said the airline has suspended its flights until March 28.The last flight for more than a month took off from Manchester on Tuesday.The only two UK airlines serving China – British Airways and Virgin Atlantic – previously cancelled flights owing to the outbreak.But China’s three main airlines are continuing to serve the UK, providing possible routes home for British nationals wanting to follow the Government’s advice to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus.Air China is operating flights from Beijing to Heathrow and Shanghai to Gatwick.China Eastern is still flying from a seat on the Air China flight from Shanghai to Gatwick on Thursday could be bought for just under On On On Thursday, a seat on the Air China flight from Shanghai to Gatwick could be bought for just under £400.

2020-02-05T12:26:04.726Z

Quarantines continueThousands of passengers and crew on two cruise ships in Asian waters were placed in quarantine for China’s coronavirus on Wednesday as airlines, car manufacturers and other global companies counted the cost of the fast-spreading outbreak.China’s National Health Commission said another 65 people had died as of Tuesday, a new daily record, taking the toll on the mainland to 490, most in and around the locked-down central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late last year.There have been two deaths outside mainland China, both following visits to Wuhan. A man in the Philippines died last week, and a 39-year-old man with underlying illness died in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong on Tuesday.

2020-02-05T11:41:03.263Z

Leaving China ‘not practical’Some Britons in China have said the UK Foreign Office advice to leave the country is not “practical”.On Tuesday, Britons in China were urged to leave if they can, with concerns mounting over further travel restrictions as coronavirus spreads.Andy Roberts, a university lecturer, wrote to The Guardian to say he is currently housebound with his wife in Ningbo and he believes finding a flight would be difficult.He has been married to his wife, a 39-year-old Chinese national, for 14 years.She has previously lived in the UK for 10 years.The 59-year-old said they are restricted to staying in their apartment and only one family member is allowed to visit the supermarket every two days.

2020-02-05T11:15:43.553Z

Virus could impact 2020 OlympicsThe spread of a new coronavirus could throw “cold water over the growing momentum of the 2020 Games,” Tokyo Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday.”I am seriously concerned … I hope this will be resolved as soon as possible,” Muto said at a meeting in Tokyo with the organisers of the Paralympic Games.Japanese government officials including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have said the government would work hard to minimise any impact from the virus outbreak on the Games, which start on July 24.

2020-02-05T10:32:22.240Z

YouTuber hits out at ‘eat bats’ commentsBeauty YouTube blogger Michelle Phan has hit out at xenophobia directed towards Asian people following reports of a surge in abuse worldwide in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

2020-02-05T10:13:40.473Z

Brits returning home On Tuesday evening, eight British nationals and their dependants left the virus-hit city of Wuhan on a flight to Auckland, New Zealand.Diplomat Danae Dholakia said the Air New Zealand flight was delayed to allow the final passenger, a four-year-old British child, to get clearance to fly.Paul Maloney, who works for the British Council in China, praised the British Embassy in Beijing for getting his family, including his young son Theo, an emergency passport in order to travel.”So grateful to @ukinchina for their Herculean effort to get my family home from China. They got us an emergency passport in half a day. So they could travel home,” he wrote.It was announced late on Tuesday that the UK Government will charter a final flight from China to bring British nationals back to the UK this week.The plane is expected to leave in the early hours of Sunday morning local time and will land at RAF Brize Norton, the Foreign Office said, adding that they want to ensure that all British nationals in Hubei province contact their team to register if they want to leave on the flight.

2020-02-05T09:56:15.880Z

More details on vaccine breakthrough here.

2020-02-05T09:21:34.703Z

Vaccine breakthroughA British scientist has made a significant breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. They have reduced a part of the normal development time from “two to three years to just 14 days”, Sky news reported.Robin Shattock, head of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London, said he is now at the stage to start testing the vaccine on animals as early as next week, There will be human studies in the summer if enough funding is secured. He said: Conventional approaches usually take at least two to three years before you even get to the clinic.And we’ve gone from that sequence to generating a candidate in the laboratory in 14 days.

2020-02-05T08:35:48.116Z

Coronavirus faker wanted to make viral videoA Canadian man who forced a flight from Toronto to Jamaica to turn around after he claimed he had coronavirus has said he pulled the stunt because he wanted to make a viral video.James Potok, 28, was arrested on Monday after police said he lied about having the deadly virus on a WestJet airlines flight with 243 passengers onboard.

2020-02-05T07:50:05.880Z

Health secretary expects more UK infections Matt Hancock said this morning he expects more coronavirus cases in the UK. Speaking to the BBC, he said:

There are two cases here in the UK… we do expect more.

He described the virus as “very serious” and said the government wants to “take no chances” with it. Asked about any vagueness around advice, he said the guidance was based on science but there is some uncertainty due to the unknown aspects of the “brand new virus”. He said anyone coming from Wuhan will be quarantined while anyone from other areas of mainland China who exhibit symptoms have been told to “self isolate”.

2020-02-05T07:25:06.363Z

Brits quarantined on cruise shipTwo Britons are among thousands of people who have been quarantined on board a cruise ship in Japan after 10 passengers tested positive for coronavirus.David Abel, who is on board the Diamond Princess with his wife Sally, said passengers would be confined to their cabins for a fortnight.

2020-02-05T07:22:51.453Z

‘Final’ evacuation flight plannedBritish nationals still stranded in the epicentre of China’s coronavirus outbreak will be flown home on a “final” evacuation flight scheduled for Sunday.The Foreign Office confirmed on Tuesday night it was chartering another plane to bring Britons back from virus-hit Wuhan.

2020-02-05T07:20:19.933Z

Death toll risesThe coronavirus death toll in mainland China has risen to 490, officials said early on Wednesday.The total number of cases has increased to 24,324, as China moved patients into newly built or converted hospitals in the hardest-hit city of Wuhan.Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images