Coronavirus latest: Brits to land in UK after boarding evacuation flight from Wuhan
More than 80 Britons are set to land in the UK after boarding an evacuation flight from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.
The jet left Wuhan at 9.45am local time on Friday, carrying 83 Britons and 27 non-UK nationals, mostly from EU countries. It is expected to arrive at the Brize Norton RAF base in Oxfordshire around 1pm, the Foreign Office confirmed.
The evacuation came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an international public health emergency and the UK’s four chief medical officers raised the risk level of the illness from low to moderate.
Chinese health officials said on Friday morning the death toll in the country from the virus had risen to 213, with the number of known cases rising from 7,711 to 9,692.
What precautions have been taken?
The British passengers on the evacuation flight had to sign a contract agreeing to isolation before they could board the flight.
They also underwent temperature checks.
British Airways yesterday decided to extend its suspension of China flights until Monday.
Employees at Brize Norton awaiting the arrival of the civilian plane carrying evacuated Brits from China.
Virgin Atlantic has suspended its flights between Britain and China due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus.
The airline said in a statement it would suspend its daily operations between the UK and Shanghai for two weeks from Saturday.
The decision came after the World Health Organisation on Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.
It also follows British Airways’ decision to suspend flights to and from China, which is in place until at least Monday.
The Foreign Office has said the flight carrying Britons back from Wuhan is now expected to land half an hour later.
It tweeted: “Update: civilian aircraft chartered by the Foreign Office carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals is expected to land at RAF Brize Norton at 1330.”
Donald Trump has offered a positive and calm take on the global emergency. He tweeted:
Working closely with China and others on Coronavirus outbreak. Only 5 people in U.S., all in good recovery.”
Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has confirmed the country’s first two coronavirus cases.
All air traffic has now been blocked between Italy and China.
Professor Didier Houssin, of the WHO, said the emergency committee almost unanimously suggested declaring the virus as a public health emergency.
Both the director-general and Professor Houssin said the WHO opposes “any restrictions on travel and trade against China”.
Professor Houssin said that measures taken by countries, including unnecessarily placing people in quarantine and refusing visas, could now be scrutinised by the international health body. He said:
The declaration will provide to WHO the possibility to question such measures which have already been taken by some countries.”
The director-general Tedros Adhanom added:
There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade. We call on all countries to implement decisions that are evidence-based and consistent.”
There are measures that some countries are able to take because they have the capacity to do it logistically. Clearly, not all countries can do that.”
UK medical chiefs have increased the coronavirus risk level from “low” to “moderate”.
However, they added that they “do not think the risk to individuals in the UK has changed” but that the government should “plan for all eventualities”.
The officers, named as Prof Chris Whitty for England, Dr Frank Atherton for Wales, Dr Catherine Calderwood for Scotland and Dr Michael McBride for Northern Ireland, wrote in a letter:
We have been working in close collaboration with international colleagues and the World Health Organisation to monitor the situation in China and around the world.
In light of the increasing number of cases in China and using existing and widely tested models, the four UK Chief Medical Officers consider it prudent for our governments to escalate planning and preparation in case of a more widespread outbreak.
For that reason, we are advising an increase of the UK risk level from low to moderate. This does not mean we think the risk to individuals in the UK has changed at this stage, but that government should plan for all eventualities.
As we have previously said, it is likely there will be individual cases and we are confident in the ability of the NHS and HSC in Northern Ireland to manage these in a way that protects the public and provides high quality care.”
Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside which is understood to be where the British nationals flown over from Wuhan will be quarantined
Photos have emerged of the Huoshenshan hospital in Wuhan were work is continuing despite the crisis.
The 1000-bed hospital is scheduled to open on February 5.
A second US case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a patient in Chicago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Chicago resident, a woman in her 60s, had traveled to Wuhan in late December. She was admitted to the hospital and was last in stable condition, Illinois health officials confirmed.
The patient called her doctor before seeking treatment and had not taken public transportation or attended any large gatherings, Dr Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health said.
“This is a single travel-associated case — not a local emergency,” Dr Arwady added.
“There is no need for the general public to change their behaviour in any way based on this news.”
The Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled its coming tour of Asia amid concerns about the deadly virus in China.
Andris Nelsons, the orchestra’s music director, they made the decision over concerns for the “health and well-being” of their musicians.
He said in a statement:
Please know that we are all passionately committed to a future visit to East Asia soon. Most importantly, our hearts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by the coronavirus.”
The orchestra had been scheduled to go on a four-city tour that included Seoul in South Korea, Taipei in Taiwan and Shanghai and Hong Kong in China from February 6 to 16.
Mark Volpe, the orchestra’s CEO and president, said the orchestra decided to scrap the entire tour after organizers in China canceled the Shanghai performance. He said in a statement:
Unfortunately, this includes the BSO’s performances in Seoul, Taipei, and Hong Kong – areas much less impacted by the virus – as it remains unclear how travel in and out of these regions will be affected in the coming weeks.”
The Asia trip was to be the Boston orchestra’s 29th international tour and its first visit to Seoul since its founding in 1881.
The orchestra said it’s considering scheduling concerts and special events in Boston during the time it was supposed to be on tour.
Chris Hill, a British citizen who lives in Wuhan with his wife and four-year-old daughter, has chosen not to use the upcoming repatriation flight after the FCO could not confirm his daughter would be allowed onboard.
As Mr Hill’s young daughter Renee is a Chinese national, the FCO could not say if she would be allowed on the flight.
He told department staff:
Oh, OK, so you cannot confirm in any way that they could travel with me’.
And they said: ‘We’re trying our best but we can’t guarantee anything’.
So I said: ‘No, I’m not going’.
With the current situation and the way the FCO is handling the diplomatic side of things, I’m just losing faith.”
The flight’s departure has been delayed by two hours from 9pm to 11pm (UK time).
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Chinese authorities have confirmed the flight will depart Wuhan on Friday at 7am local time (11pm GMT on Thursday) and will land at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Friday morning, at around 10.45am.