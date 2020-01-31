coronavirus-latest:-brits-to-land-in-uk-after-boarding-evacuation-flight-from-wuhan

The latest headlines in your inbox

More than 80 Britons are set to land in the UK after boarding an evacuation flight from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The jet left Wuhan at 9.45am local time on Friday, carrying 83 Britons and 27 non-UK nationals, mostly from EU countries. It is expected to arrive at the Brize Norton RAF base in Oxfordshire around 1pm, the Foreign Office confirmed.

The evacuation came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an international public health emergency and the UK’s four chief medical officers raised the risk level of the illness from low to moderate.

Chinese health officials said on Friday morning the death toll in the country from the virus had risen to 213, with the number of known cases rising from 7,711 to 9,692.

