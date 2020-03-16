Coronavirus: IPL Team Owners’ Tele-Conference Meeting Ends Without “Concrete” Decision

IPL 2020 was postponed from March 29 to April 15. © Twitter

No headway was made during Monday’s tele-conference by the eight IPL franchise owners because the situation previously 48 hours have not changed much in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the united kingdom aswell globally. The start of 13th IPL has been suspended from March 29 to April 15 with India currently registering 114 positive cases and two deaths for COVID-19. All foreign visas have already been placed on hold till April 15 while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hinted a “truncated IPL” is actually a possibility with the very least 17 days already lost.”Nothing concrete was discussed in the current meeting (con-call). It had been just a follow-up meeting. The situation have not changed in 48 hours, so discussing hosting the IPL is pre-mature still,” an IPL franchise owner told PTI on conditions of anonymity.”We need to wait watching. We shall keep doing these con calls on a weekly basis to take stock of the problem,” he said.On the list of six to seven options which are there in the event the problem improves by April 15, one is dividing the united teams into two groups with top four qualifying for the knock-outs.Also, you can find suggestions of increasing the amount of double headers in a curtailed time or having matches at 3 or 4 centres to be able to limit travel.The chance of experiencing the matches in empty stands also remains open for the BCCI.