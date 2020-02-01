Coronavirus: Inside the anti-virus facility where Brits under quarantine are living as evacuee says patients 'can go outside'

The latest headlines in your inbox

A British man evacuated from virus-hit Wuhan has given a glimpse into the living conditions inside the anti-virus facility as he at 82 others prepare to spend 14 days under quarantine.

Matt Raw, who was one of dozens of people flown in from China on Friday during the deepening coronavirus crisis, gave a tour of the building at the side of Arrowe Park Hospital where he is staying.

The Briton will be under quarantine for 14 days in Wirral, after which he will be able to leave if he is found to be clear of the virus.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Mr Raw said that people under quarantine are being treated “extremely well” by medical staff.

Matt Raw, a Brit under quarantine (BBC Breakfast)

He said: “Every single thing that we have asked for we get. There is an army of people here who are looking after us extremely well. They are running out and buying everything.

“‘They’ve bought us televisions, radios. You name it. Anything we’ve asked for, they’ve bought for us.”

Mr Raw is living in the apartment with his wife, mother and a woman and her daughter.

Mr Raw gave a tour of the apartment (BBC Breakfast)

He added: “There is another room, I think it is a quarantine bedroom, in the event that somebody does become sick.

“We are allowed to have contact with anybody within the facility as long as we’re wearing face masks. We can go outside and get some fresh air.

“We can open the windows and get some fresh air. We’re being looked after to the absolute maximum that anyone can possibly expect.”

Mr Raw said that he can cook for himself inside the apartment (BBC Breakfast)

Buses carrying the 83 evacuated Britons arrived at the anti-virus facility on Friday night.

The six Horseman coaches were led by a police escort to the rear of the hospital and on to a side road leading to the accommodation block shortly after 7.15pm.

The plane landed just hours after Britain’s first two cases of the virus were announced by Public Health England (PHE).

Wuhan, China: Coronavirus – In pictures

The two people taken ill, who are members of the same family, had been staying in York when they became unwell.

Health officials are urgently trying to find anyone who made have had contact with them.

They were taken to hospital on Wednesday night and are being treated by Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in its specialist Airborne High Consequences Infectious Disease Centre (HCID).

PHE said the family members are receiving specialist NHS care, and that tried and tested infection control procedures are in place.​