Coronavirus Infection: Symptoms, Preventive Measures And Treatment

Coronaviruses refer to a large family of viruses that cause much illness, such as common cold to other severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A new type of coronavirus is identified recently (nCoV). Covid-19 is a member of the coronavirus family. Like all other coronaviruses, this too comes from animals.

SYMPTOMS

Common signs of infection of coronavirus include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, the infection may cause pneumonia, kidney failure, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and even death can happen. As this is viral pneumonia, antibiotics cannot cure the disease. The antiviral drugs which are normally used against the flu will not work. Those who have a strong immune system will only survive. Many of those who have surrendered to death had poor health.

PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE

Precautions that have to be taken to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, cooking meat and eggs thoroughly. Also, you have to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

What to Do If You Have Symptoms?

Take the help of a healthcare professional if you develop fever or symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing. Mention to your doctor, if you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently traveled to an area with an ongoing spread. Your doctor will intimate the state’s public health department and CDC to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

People with mild infection of COVID-19 can be isolated at home during their illness. Activities outside your home, except getting medical care, should be avoided. Take leave from work, school, etc. and avoid going to public areas. Wear a face mask, cover your mouth while coughing, wash your hands often with soap and water, clean the surfaces touched by you, etc. can be done to avoid the spreading of the disease. Symptoms should be monitored, and if it worsens, immediate medical care should be sought.