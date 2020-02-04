coronavirus:-incredible-images-show-how-virus-hit-wuhan-is-turning-public-spaces-into-hospitals

Coronavirus: Incredible images show how virus-hit Wuhan is turning public spaces into hospitals

Incredible images have emerged showing how coronavirus-hit Wuhan is transforming its public spaces into makeshift hospitals. 

The central Chinese city, where the outbreak of the deadly virus originated, has started converting a local gymnasium, an exhibition centre and a cultural complex into hospitals.

The three venues will have more than 3,400 beds in total for patients suffering from mild cases of the infection, local newspaper the official Changjiang Daily said.

Wuhan, capital of the central province of Hubei, had initially planned two makeshift hospitals, Huoshenshan and Leishenshan, with 2,600 beds in total.

Huoshenshan, which has 1,000 beds, has been completed and has begun to receive patients. Leishenshan, with 1,600 beds, is under construction.

Confirmed cases in Wuhan surged by 1,242 on Monday to 6,384 in total. So far, 313 people in the city have died of the virus.

The number of confirmed cases reached 20,000 in China on Tuesday.

The overall death toll in China rose to 425 as of the end of Monday, up by 64 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

