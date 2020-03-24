coronavirus-in-western-australia:-financial-help-and-advice-in-your-state

Western Australian coronavirus help and contact informationThis page contains information about coronavirus in the state of Western Australia. We’re updating it with the latest government announcements, stimulus packages and financial support for Western Australian residents and businesses struggling because of COVID-19.Western Australia has set up a dedicated coronavirus help hotline. Call 1800 020 080.The Department of Health has set up a coronavirus page with the latest information.

Western Australian state stimulus packages, financial support and reliefHere are the coronavirus economic support measures announced by the Western Australian state government.On 16 March 2020, the Western Australian government announced a $607 million stimulus package to support workers and small businesses. (This is on top of the nationwide stimulus packages announced by the Federal Government.) In announcing the package, premier Mark McGowan acknowledged that “extraordinary measures” were needed to protect the economy during this state of emergency. Measures in the package include the following: $402 million will go towards freezing household bills and charges until 30 June 2021. This means that WA households will still need to pay these bills, but the cost will not rise with inflation at all for one year. Included in this scheme are electricity, gas and water bills, car registration and licensing and public transport fares.$91 million be be spent increasing the Emergency Assistance Program (EAP) from $300 to $600 for those in need (including pensioners).$114 million will be spent giving WA businesses with a payroll between $1 million and $4 million a one-off, $17,500 grantWaiving payroll tax for WA businesses which pay less than $7.5 million in taxable wages until 21 July 202020 days paid sick leave for casual and full time workers in the public health sector who are impacted by COVID-19 (this includes if you get the virus yourself or need to self isolate)If you operate a small business in Western Australia and need help, you can call the small business COVID-19 hotline on 132846. The WA Small Business Development Corporation is also providing advice to disrupted businesses. You can reach them on 133 140.If you are struggling financially, you may also be eligible for federal government support. Check out the details of the federal coronavirus stimulus package.Current advice on school and business closures and other restrictionsClosure of non-essential businessesOn 23 March 2020, the government implemented a shutdown of non-essential businesses, including the following: Pubs, registered and licenced clubs, hotel bars (excluding bottle shops attached to these venues)Gyms and indoor sporting venuesCinemas, entertainment venues, casinos, and night clubsLarge religious gatherings, places of worship or funerals (in enclosed spaces and other than very small groups and where the 1 person per 4 square metre rule applies)Libraries and cultural institutionsRestaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway and/or home deliveryThe Western Australian government has acknowledged it could be “at least six months” before these measures are lifted.Banks, pharmacies, supermarkets, public transport and essential utilities services remain open.School closuresThe Western Australian government has confirmed public schools will stay open until the Easter Holidays. However, parents may choose to keep their children at home indefinitely without violating education laws. “I understand many parents are concerned and want to keep their children home at this time”, Premier McGowan said in a statement. “It is for that reason that we relax the law and provide parents with choice.”However, some Western Australian private schools, including all 12 schools run by the Anglican Schools Commission are strongly urging families to keep children at home as they move to online learning programs.What does “a state of emergency” in Western Australia mean?The Western Australian government has declared a state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A state of emergency gives the government greater power to limit mass gatherings, quarantine people who have recently arrived by airports, close non-essential businesses and limit visitors to aged care facilities.A mass gathering is defined as either “a gathering of 500 or more persons in a single undivided outdoor space at the same time” or “a gathering of 100 or more persons in a single undivided indoor space at the same time”. Certain locations such as airports, hospitals and public transport are excluded from this definition.There are also new restrictions and arrival requirements to travel into Western Australia from other Australian States and Territories. Self-quarantine information for travellersWestern Australia has implemented strict border controls for all access points (road, rail, air and sea.) If you are planning to travel to Western Australia or are returning to your home state, these are the new rules you need to be aware of: Unless exempted, arrivals from interstate will be ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.Exemptions will apply to essential services and essential workers, including health and emergency services, defence and policing, mining industry workforces, flight crews and freight of essential goods, via ports and trucks – with strict guidelines in place to monitor and manage this.There will also be exemptions granted on compassionate grounds and where people live near border communities.Arrivals will have to show they meet the essential arrival criteria to be granted an exemption.Enforcement of the border restrictions will be rolled out with checkpoint stops.If you are required to quarantine, you must remain in your home for a full 14 days, leaving only in an emergency or to purchase medical supplies. Breaking the rules can result in penalties of up to $50,000 for individuals.You can find out more about Western Australia’s State of Emergency measures at Police.WA.gov.When and where to get tested for COVID-19Western Australia has opened dedicated COVID clinics at the following locations: 8.00 am to 8.00 pm dailyRoyal Perth Hospital (Ground Floor, Ainslie House, 48 Murray Street, Perth)Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital (C Block, Hospital Avenue, Nedlands)Fiona Stanley Hospital – Bedbrook Row, north-eastern end of hospital, MurdochArmadale Health Service – Ground Floor, 3056 Albany Highway Mount Nasura10.00 am to 4.00 pm dailyBunbury Health Campus – 30m left of the main entrance, The clinics are open for people with fevers and respiratory symptoms such as coughing and sore throats. However, you should only make an appointment if you match one or more of the following criteria: have returned from overseas travel in the last 14 days are a contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case believe they have may have been in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19Patients who are tested should remain isolated at home, until they receive their test results and further medical advice. To learn more about COVID-19 testing, contact the WA Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080. Where to get mental helpIf you’re feeling overwhelmed by coronavirus, professional help is available. 