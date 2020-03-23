coronavirus-in-victoria:-financial-help-and-advice-in-your-state

Victorian coronavirus help and contact informationThis page contains information about coronavirus in the state of Victoria. We’re updating it with the latest government announcements, stimulus packages and financial support for Victorian residents and businesses struggling because of COVID-19.Victoria has set up a dedicated coronavirus help hotline. Call 1800 675 398.The Department of Health and Human Services has set up a coronavirus page with the latest information.

Victorian state stimulus packages, financial support and reliefHere are the coronavirus economic support measures announced by the Victorian state government.In a statement, premier Daniel Andrews said “We’ve listened to business and workers and now we’re taking unique and unprecedented action to help businesses and their workers through this crisis.”Economic survival packageOn 21 March 2020 the Victorian government announced a $1.7 billion stimulus package to support workers and small businesses.Measures in the package include: Full payroll tax refunds (2019-2020 financial year). Small and medium-sized businesses can get a payroll tax refund if the payroll is under $3 million in total. This comes into effect a week from March 21.Payroll tax deferment. Small and medium-sized businesses can also defer payroll tax for the first three months of the next financial year.Rent relief for commercial tenants. If your business rents space in a government building you can apply for rent relief.Working for Victoria Fund. This is a new $500 million fund to help workers who have lost their job find new employment opportunities.Business Support Fund. This is a new $500 million fund to support industries hit by COVID-19 (this includes hospitality, arts, tourism and retail).Supplier invoices paid. To keep money flowing through the economy the Victorian government will pay all supplier invoices it owes to companies within five working days.If you operate a small business in Victoria and need help you can call the small business COVID-19 hotline on 13 22 15.If you are struggling financially you may also be eligible for federal government support. Check out the details of the federal coronavirus stimulus package.Emergency relief packagesVictorians who are required to self-isolate but lack access to support networks will receive emergency packages of food and other essential supplies. This includes items such as: Soap, toothpaste and other hygiene productsNappies and baby formulaPasta, cereal, long-life milk and canned vegetablesIf you need an emergency relief package contact the Victorian coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398. Relief packages will be available from 23 March.Current advice on school and business closures and other restrictionsClosure of non-essential businessesOn 23 March 2020 the government implemented a shutdown of non-essential businesses. This includes: Gyms and indoor sports facilities.Pubs, cafes, restaurants (takeaway or home delivery is still permitted).Clubs, nightclubs and casinos.Churches and other places of worship (small weddings or funerals that don’t exceed density restrictions are permitted).Banks, pharmacies, supermarkets, public transport and essential utilities services remain open.School closuresSchool holidays have been brought forward and now start from Tuesday 24 March 2020.What does “a state of emergency” in Victoria mean?The Victorian government has declared a state of emergency between 16 March and 13 April 2020.A state of emergency gives the government greater power to limit mass gatherings, quarantine people who have recently arrived by airports, close non-essential businesses and limit visitors to aged care facilities.A mass gathering is defined as either “a gathering of 500 or more persons in a single undivided outdoor space at the same time” or “a gathering if 100 or more persons in a single undivided indoor space at the same time.” Certain locations such as airports, hospitals and public transport are excluded from this definition.Self-quarantine information for travellersVictorians returning from overseas must self-quarantine for 14 days. This includes any travel on a flight or connecting flight originating outside Australia.If you are required to quarantine you must remain in your home for a full 14 days, leaving only in an emergency or to purchase medical supplies. You can be fined up to $20,000 for failing to self-quarantine in Victoria.More coronavirus support and informationIf you’re struggling financially because of the coronavirus check out some of our guides below: More information on government stimulus packagesCoronavirus-related financial help and adviceWhat to do if you’ve lost your job because of the virusHelp for homeowners struggling mortgage repaymentsHelp for struggling small businesses