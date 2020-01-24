coronavirus-in-uk-‘highly-likely’-says-phe-as-nine-people-now-being-tested

“I think it’s highly likely that we will have cases in the UK, and of course every so often we do get new infections coming from the animal kingdom such as this one.

“We do have a whole range of plans ready to go when that is the case and, and these are being implemented now so our systems are ready to diagnose somebody if they do come to the UK and have this infection, and of course the NHS is prepared to treat people, if they have this infection.”

Dr Cosford said anyone returning from China who experienced symptoms should avoid ‘pitching up’ at hospitals or their GP, and instead contact NHS 111.

But he said that the majority of people would probably recover if they contracted the virus.

“Coronavirus is a very broad Church of viruses, from the common cold on one hand two sides on the other,” he added.

“The people who have died are large the older people with other illnesses that they’ve got. And as I say that the majority of people. It does look as if they’re making a full recovery.”

Sir Jeremy Farrar, of the Wellcome Trust, said: “I am alarmed, but there is a big difference between that and panic. If this does take off like in China the pressure on the NHS will be very difficult.”

The race for a vaccine

A vaccine could be a year away, leading scientists have said.

Dr Richard Hatchett CEO of CEPI has said that even with “very aggressive, very rapid clinical trials” they are still looking at “a year at a minimum” before the vaccines could be ready.

He told the Today Programme on Friday morning: “We have very ambitious timelines.

“We are hoping that the vaccines that we announced the partnerships for yesterday could be potentially entering clinical trials sometime in the summer.

Dr Paul Stoffels, M.D. Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson added that companies have started the “basic work” into a vaccine but it will take “several months” before it can go for clinical trials.

“The lab technicians and scientists have told me today that they have already advanced the first version of a vaccine into the laboratories.

“That will take several months before it will be able to be tested in the clinic.”

But Dr Hatchett said that the timeline for a vaccine for coronavirus represented “tremendous progress” since the Ebola vaccines, which he said had been under development for about a decade or more.

Dr Stoffels agreed and said that Ebola was a “wake up call to the world” and that there are now systems in place “to work so much faster”.