coronavirus-in-queensland:-financial-help-and-advice

This guide contains information about coronavirus in the state of Queensland. We’re updating it with the latest government announcements when possible. For more information, check out the Queensland government website.

Queensland state stimulus packagesThe QLD government announced a $27.25 million recovery package to help local businesses and government. On 24 March 2020, the Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, announced an additional $4 billion relief package.Here’s what the stimulus packages include: Business assistance$2.5 billion to support workers and businessesSmall business and exporters$1.1 million to help small businesses and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) gain new opportunitiesFinancial workshops and forumsIndustryGrants to support the fishing industryA three-month extension of the catch area for tropical rock lobsterTemporary waiver of fishing boat licence fees and quota fees for tropical rock lobster and coral troutTourism and hospitalityFee relief for tourism operators including application fee waivers for eligible liquor licencesRegistration and fee waivers for tour operators and commercial activity agreementsRebates for marina chargesDeferrals for tourism lease rent paymentsMarketingNew marketing campaigns with Tourism Australia to promote Queensland tourismThe #eatqld campaign supports buying local seafood and produceThe Study Queensland campaign encourages international students to study in QueenslandStudents$1 million to help increase student counselling and support servicesHouseholds$300 million to support householdsUtility bills discountsHealth$1.2 billion to strengthen the QLD health systemBusiness loansThe government also pledged $500 million in loans to support Queensland businesses.Loans up to $250,000Interest free for the first 12 monthsThe government has also offered a six-month payroll tax deferral for all affected businesses. Businesses can work with the Office of State Revenue on developing repayment plans.Queensland government contact informationLoan information: www.qrida.qld.gov.auPayroll tax deferral information: www.osr.qld.gov.auQueensland government: 13 QGOV (13 74 68)Small business hotline: 1300 654 687Department of Agriculture and Fisheries: 13 25 23School closuresThe Queensland government has confirmed public schools across the state will remain open until the last day of the term on 3 April 2020. However, parents may choose to keep their children at home.Parents of children who stay at home should make sure students continue with online learning and practise social distancing.The government advises that anyone who is sick should stay home from school.Business closures On 23 March 2020, the government implemented a shutdown of non-essential businesses. The following businesses are restricted until further notice: Pubs and clubs (excluding bottle shops)Gyms and indoor sporting facilitiesCinemas, entertainment venues, theatres and casinosReligious gatherings and places of worship (small funerals that don’t exceed density restrictions are permitted)Restaurants and cafes can operate takeaway and/or home delivery onlyTravel limitationsDomestic travelThe Australian government recommends avoiding all non-essential travel within Australia.On 23 March 2020, Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that the Queensland border would close at midnight on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.Overseas travelAll Australians returning from overseas must self-quarantine for 14 days. Those who fail to comply with self-quarantine regulations in Queensland face fines of up to $13,345 and other penalties.People who are self-quarantined can call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) for support and advice.Health supportIf you think you might have COVID-19, the QLD government offers an online symptom checker. For further advice, call your GP or 13HEALTH on 13 43 25 84.Mental health supportIf you’re feeling anxious or struggling with your mental health, the following organisations can help.Lifeline Australia (13 11 14) offers crisis support services and short-term support for those who are having difficulty coping or staying safe.Kids Helpline (1800 551 800) offers free and confidential counselling services for young people aged 5 to 25 years, both online and over the phone.QLD Mental Health Line (1300 642 255) offers confidential mental health telephone services for Queenslanders.More information about financial supportIf your job, business or income has been impacted by the coronavirus, check out some of our guides below: Financial help during the coronavirus pandemicHow to get help if you’ve lost your jobSupport for struggling small businessesAustralian government coronavirus stimulus packages

