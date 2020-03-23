Coronavirus in New South Wales – Financial help and advice

Overview of state stimulus packageThe NSW government has announced a $2.3 billion stimulus package, with a big focus on increased funding for the health sector and tax relief for local businesses.$700 million funding boost for NSW Health to help with: Doubling intensive care unit (ICU) capacityIncreased COVID-19 testingBuying more medical equipment, particularly ventilatorsSetting up temporary clinicsSpeeding up elective surgeries in private hospitals so the hospitals have more capacity to treat COVID-19 patients over the next six months$1.6 billion to provide tax relief for businesses and keep people in jobsWaiving payroll tax for businesses with payrolls of up to $10 million until the end of the financial year (30 June 2020)$250 million to employ more cleaners for public transport, public spaces and schools$750 million to speed up maintenance plans for public buildings and capital works projects, keeping more people working$80 million will be used to waive some fees and charges for restaurants, cafes and bars (it’s not yet clear which fees will be waived)Other financial guides Need more information on how to access financial help and relief during the ongoing coronavirus crisis?Finder’s COVID-19 financial help guide provides an overview on how banks, insurers and energy providers are stepping up to provide help to customers during the crisisIf you’ve lost your job due to COVID-19 or you’re concerned about unemployment, find out where to seek financial assistance here.Your small business may be eligible for government grants as part of the national stimulus package. Find out how it might affect you here.What’s the current advice and what does it mean?As of 23 March 2020, NSW (along with the rest of Australia) has put additional enforcement measures in place to help contain the spread of COVID-19.BusinessesThe NSW government has confirmed the shutdown of all non-essential services over the next 48 hours (or by 25 March 2020). This includes the below: Pubs and clubs (excluding attached bottle shops), plus hotels (excluding accommodation)Gyms and indoor sporting venuesCinemas, entertainment venues, casinos and nightclubsRestaurants and cafes are restricted to takeaway and/or delivery onlyReligious gatherings, places of worship and funerals in enclosed spacesEssential services are to remain open. This includes supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies, convenience stores, freight and logistics and home delivery services.Schools Schools across NSW will remain open for now and the health advice hasn’t changed. But from 24 March 2020, parents are encouraged to keep their children at home where possible.Online learning will take place until the NSW school term ends on Thursday 9 April. This is to ensure students will be doing the same work whether they’re at home or school. The government has advised that anyone who is sick with flu-like symptoms (even mild ones) should not attend school, universities or childcare.Organisations, workplaces and employersOrganisations and employers have been advised to start taking actions to limit the spread of COVID-19 where possible. This includes the following: Consider if any upcoming events can be cancelled, postponed or reduced in size or frequencyCancel non-essential activities like business travel, study visits, extra-curricular activities and sporting eventsEncourage flexible working arrangements like working from home and off-peak travelEnsure high standards of cleaningEnsure hand sanitiser is available at entrances to buildings and maintain a high cleaning standardOverview of current travel limitations in placeBorder restrictions The NSW border is to remain open for now. Residents are encouraged to reconsider their need for unnecessary travel.Under the national guidelines, travel to school, to workplaces and to shops to buy staples are all considered essential, as is travel on compassionate grounds or for emergencies. The use of public transport for school or work is also considered essential.Public transport There is no recommendation for NSW residents to stop using public transport at this time. Under the national guidelines, the use of public transport for work or school or to purchase staples is considered essential.If you do choose to use public transport, make sure you practise the following: Plan ahead, and travel off-peak where possibleAvoid touching doors and railingsUse Opal and contactless payments where possibleRegularly wash hands and use hand sanitiserStay home if you’re unwellOverseas travellers All overseas travellers must self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to Australia. If you’ve recently returned home to NSW, it’s important to limit contact with other people to avoid the potential spread of the virus. For more information on how to self-isolate after returning from overseas, click here.Recently got off a plane? You should monitor your flight for the next 14 days to ensure there aren’t any reported cases of COVID-19 after landing. The NSW government is recording all flights with known COVID-19 cases here.Where to go for helpStrict rules around social distancing have led to widespread uncertainty about where to seek help if you suspect you’re infected. Here’s what you need to know: COVID-19 testing NSW Health has advised that anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms who has recently returned from overseas or been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case should get tested. The most common symptoms include: Coughing, sore throat or fatigueFeverDifficulty breathingUnsure about your symptoms? Visit healthdirect’s symptom checker for more information.Testing samples can be taken directly by your doctor, or at a range of private pathology sites and public hospitals across NSW. For a full list of COVID-19 testing locations in NSW, click here.Contact the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080 for more information.Mental health These are uncertain times, and it’s normal to feel apprehensive or scared. But if COVID-19 is impacting your mental health, you don’t have to go through it alone. If you’re anxious about being in isolation or have concerns for a loved one, contact one of the services below or speak to your GP.Lifeline Australia: 13 11 14A crisis support service that provides short-term support at any time for people who are having difficulty coping or staying safe.Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800A free, private and confidential 24/7 phone and online counselling service for young people aged 5 to 25 years.NSW Mental Health Line: 1800 011 511Mental health crisis telephone service in NSW. This service also offers 24/7 support.