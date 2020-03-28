Coronavirus In L.A. County: Six More Deaths Reported Overnight

Los Angeles County officials announced Saturday that six more people died from coronavirus overnight, bringing the county’s virus-related death toll to 32.

“We are sad to announce six additional deaths from COVID-19 today,”said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health director. “More than ever, it is crucial that we practice social distancing, and if we are sick, even with mild illness, we make every effort to self-isolate from others for at least seven days. Those who have been in close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days.”

A total of 1804 cases have now been reported, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news conference this afternoon that the state is rushing to get more ventilators to hospitals, amid a nationwide shortage.

“It’s one thing to procure new equipment. It’s another to refurbish old equipment, and the challenge for all of us across this nation is to do so with a sense of urgency,” Newsom said.

The governor made his comments in Sunnyvale, while touring a Bloom Energy warehouse. In the last few days, the company agreed to shift its operations and start refurbishing old ventilators from the state’s emergency stockpile.

Newsom said state workers recently dusted off 514 ventilators that hadn’t been “looked at or un-boxed since 2011.”