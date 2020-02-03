coronavirus-in-china:-which-cities-are-affected-and-what-are-the-possible-causes-of-the-outbreak?

The latest headlines in your inbox

At least 362 people have died and more than 17,300 people have been infected since the outbreak of coronavirus in December 2019.

The flu-like virus was first detected at a live animal market in Wuhan, China, and has since spread all around the world.

Scientist belive the infection originated in animals and confirmed that bats and snakes can carry the strain.

Chinese authorities have put the province of Hubei, where Wuhan is located, on lockdown and transport has been stopped.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised British nationals not to travel to the region.

Travelling into Wuhan has been banned in a bid to try and control the outbreak (Getty Images)

What is coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that for the most part do not cause significant clinical illnesses, like the common cold.

However, from time to time a dangerous strain develops such as the SARS or the MERS virus.

Like SARS and MERS, the new rogue coronavirus appears to have originated with animals.​

Victims will begin suffering from flu-like symptoms (CDC/Dr Fred Murphy)

It is a respiratory virus and can be transmitted from person to person by inhaling, coughing or sneezing.

Initial symptoms of the new coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest runny nose, headache and shortness of breath.

Serious cases can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.

There is currently no treatment for the new virus.

What are the possible causes of the outbreak?

Scientists believe an “unknown intermediate” may be spreading the infectious virus.

Bats, camels and other animals are carriers of the viruses which mutate and then are passed on to humans.

Traces of the disease were found at a food market in Wuhan, China, which has been identified at the epicentre of the outbreak.

The market sold seafood, as well as live consumable animals including poultry, donkeys, sheep, pigs, camels, foxes, badgers, bamboo rats, hedgehogs and reptiles.

Scientists said the virus is carried by snakes (AFP via Getty Images)

Information, published in the Chinese Science Bulletin, revealed the strain could have spread to residents by bat soup, a delicacy in Wuhan.

Other reports suggest the source could be snakes, which were being sold in the market.

Researchers analysing the protein codes of the new coronavirus found they were most similar to those in snakes.

Therefore, scientists say it is possible the virus has jumped from bats to snakes, to humans.

Which cities and regions in China have been affected?

Authorities have banned travel from three cities at the centre of the outbreak, affecting millions of residents.

Most of the Hubei province in central China has been placed on lockdown, with travel severely restricted.

Wuhan, the capital of the region and home to more people than London, is the epicentre of the outbreak and is almost completely shut down.

Neighbouring Huanggang and Ezhou have also been isolated.

Wenzhou, a coastal city of around 10 million people which is more than 400 miles from Wuhan, has strict rules in place allowing one person from each family to leave the home every other day to buy supplies.

It is believed that almost 60 million people in China are subject to some kind of containment or restriction due to the outbreak.

The travel restrictions have tightened just before the Lunar New Year, a period in which millions are expected to travel around the country.

The potentially deadly strain is believed to have spread from a province in central China (Getty Images)

Regions bordering the Hubei province have also taken drastic step to control the outbreaks.

Several roads leading from Hubei to the provinces of Henan and Jiangxi have been blocked and in some cases dug up to prevent people from entering, reported the South China Morning Post.

A Henan official in charge of monitoring roads said he has been given strict instructions not to let anyone in.

“No Hubei people shall pass my gantry, we will turn them back. Some villages dug up their roads, but I think that is too extreme,” he said.

“The order was to make sure we checked every car and every passenger, and send back the ones from Hubei.”

The UK government is advising that people against all travel to the Hubei region.

Have there been any international cases of coronavirus?

Around 100 cases of the virus have been diagnosed outside of mainland China.

Only one death has been reported outside of the country – a 44-year-old man in the Philippines.

More than 20 countries have seen cases. For a full list click here.

There are two cases of coronavirus in the UK, including a student at the University of York.

The student and their relative were diagnosed and transferred to a specialist ward at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Public Health England say they are making good progress tracking those who came into contact with the pair.

Nearly 100 people evacuated from China have been quarantined in a medical facility on the Wirral, with medical professionals watching to see if any symptoms develop.

Checks are being carried out in airports across the world (Getty Images)

Experts have been handed £20 million of government money to start a six month project in the hope of developing a vaccine for the virus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Vaccines are our best defence against a host of deadly diseases, including coronavirus.

“The UK is a hub of world-leading and pioneering research, and it is vital that we lead the way in developing new vaccines to target global threats with scientists from across the world.

“The £20 million announced today will help our globally recognised vaccine development capabilities continue to develop new defences against emerging diseases, including coronavirus.”​