coronavirus:-how-china’s-increasing-global-power-could-be-influencing-global-virus-response

China’s status as a major superpower clearly places it outside the “normal actions” of the World Health Organization, experts have warned, as the country’s coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

The novel virus has been detected in nearly every province in China and in at least seven other countries, infecting more than 830 people and killing 26. The first cases in Europe were confirmed on Friday, with two in France.

Many experts expected the WHO to declare a global health crisis this week, which would see emergency measures put in place. But the organisation said it was “too early” to do so, in a decision that baffled many.

“The criteria for declaring a public health emergency of international concern have been met,” said Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations.

But “not all WHO decisions are made based on the developments in the biological world,” he added.

As China rose up the ladder to become the world’s second-largest economy, Beijing’s appetite for greater recognition on the international stage grew. The government has worked to curry favour at global organisations like the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations.