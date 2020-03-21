coronavirus-hits-white-house-as-aide-to-vp-mike-pence-tests-positive

Vice President Mike Pence, the point person for the national response to COVID-19, has an aide who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence did not work closely with the person, his press secretary Katie Miller said Friday.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” she said in a statement. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.”

Miller added, “Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

The White House still has the majority of its workers coming to work at the office. So far, there is no indication of whether certain staffers now will be isolated or whether the areas where the aide worked would undergo disinfection.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is in quarantine, and Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is working from home after contacting an infected Brazilian official. Incoming Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and certain other congressmen are also in isolation.

President Trump has tested negative, as has first daughter Ivanka Trump.

