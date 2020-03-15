Coronavirus Hits at Weddings; Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie Postpones their Wedding Amidst the Pandemic Threat

The May-December couple chose to slow down their pre-marriage ceremony, advising visitors it’s because of ‘travel issues’ and not coronavirus,’ as per a source disclosed to Us Weekly.

In spite of making light of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason, it despite everything could be expected that the ‘venture out issues’ are identified with the aircraft business’ devastating travel limitations and sharp decrease in movement requests brought about by the spread of COVID-19.

The Great Balls Of Fire! star, 65, brought up marriage to his darling, 26, in October 2019, at Turtle Bay in Oahu, Hawaii.

‘She was really taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and stated, “Will you wed me?” – and afterward she tumbled down,’ the Texas local told Extra.

In the wake of opening up to the world about their commitment, a few fans took to web based life to scrutinize their 39-year age contrast, which Quaid tended to not long after.

‘I didn’t go out searching for an age hole or somebody extremely more youthful than me,’ he uncovered in a meeting with The Guardian.

‘I met her at a business occasion and afterward the relationship created. I don’t begin to look all starry eyed at simple. In any case, I can’t let what a couple of individuals think control all that.’

Quaid kept up all the gab and analysis hasn’t dissuaded him from realizing that Savoie is the lady for him now in his life.

I’ve been hitched multiple times and this is the last one, I realize it is,’ he said while referencing his past union with P.J. Soles, Kimberly Buffington and Meg Ryan.

‘I have an inclination that I have a genuine accomplice throughout everyday life.’

The entertainer shares a child Jack, 27, with Ryan and intimate twins Thomas and Zoe, 12, with Buffington.