Coronavirus hits all regions and all ages across St. Louis

A person bikes in front of the Old Courthouse on the Gateway Arch National Park grounds in St. Louis on Friday, March 27, 2020. With a stay at home order in effect across St. Louis city and county many popular St. Louis attractions sit empty as the coronavirus pandemic halts normal life across the country. Photo by Colter Peterson, [email protected]

Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — City officials on Wednesday released new data showing the indiscriminate spread of the coronavirus in St. Louis, as infections struck all age groups and hit virtually every corner of the city.“We feel this is important information for the community to see because it shows this virus is incredibly serious and doesn’t discriminate along ZIP code, age, gender identity, race, and/or socioeconomic status,” Jacob Long, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said in an email. “We need absolutely everyone to take it very, very seriously.”The data included a breakdown showing the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. Hardest hit were two ZIP codes: 63115, which largely includes the Penrose neighborhood, and 63103, which covers much of Midtown. Those ZIP codes as of Wednesday each had 22 residents diagnosed with COVID-19. All 22 of the cases in the 63103 ZIP code are tied to Life Care Center of St. Louis.The 63116 area, approximately Bevo Mill and Tower Grove South, had 14 cases. ZIP code 63112, which incorporates parts of the Wells-Goodfellow, Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods, had 13 cases.Other areas ranged from five to 12 cases.The city reported a total of 239 cases on Wednesday, with the virus affecting men and women about equally.The age bracket most affected by COVID-19 are people in their 60s, with 37 people in that group having tested positive. Thirty people in their 30s had tested positive for the virus.City officials released the information a few hours after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a daily briefing that the state will freeze about $180 million in planned spending as a result of the coronavirus-caused economic downturn.Parson said the state faces a $500 million budget shortfall for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.He was hopeful the state would be able to use $315 million in federal funds to plug the budget hole.“Doing so still may not be enough to solve the problem,” Parson said, adding that more cuts could be on the way.Parson, under fire for not issuing an order requiring all Missourians to stay home, nonetheless urged residents to do just that.“Be smart. Be responsible. And stay home,” he said.So far about 17,427 Missouri residents have been tested for the virus, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. Nearly 40,400 people in Illinois have been tested.In Illinois, cases reached 6,980 on Wednesday, including 141 deaths. That’s 2.7 times the cases reported one week earlier. In Missouri, cases reached 1,581, including 18 deaths.Mayor Krewson said in a Facebook Live broadcast on Wednesday that the city is working with hospitals on a contingency plan to be used if hospitals begin to run out of beds. She didn’t go into specifics. Parson has said the Missouri National Guard is considering using the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis as a possible overflow hospital.

Krewson said nonessential businesses not following the city’s order to remain closed until April 22 are being cited by the city, and the city has already cited churches and beauty salons. She encouraged residents to call the city if they were concerned a business was violating the city’s emergency order.“It really is important to stay home if you possibly can,” Krewson said. “I know a lot of you can’t stay home. A lot of you work for the city. You’re police, firefighters, EMS workers, corrections officers, folks who pick up our trash … please take precautions to protect yourself and your family. Use (protective gear).”The latest counts from local health officials Wednesday included 547 cases in St. Louis County and five deaths. Deaths include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55, and Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital who was in her 60s. A man in his 50s was the fifth person to die in St. Louis County of COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.A man in his 70s died of the virus in St. Charles County, officials confirmed Wednesday. Two residents of a St. Charles nursing home affected by the coronavirus also died.Franklin County began releasing the number of COVID-19 cases in the county by ZIP code on Wednesday, as well, listing cases in Pacific, Lonedell, Washington, Villa Ridge and surrounding areas. The town of Union has four cases. County Commissioner Tim Brinker said the commission released the information in the public interest.“That way it lets everybody know it’s not just in one location,” Brinker said. “Quite frankly, it’s everywhere, and people need to be aware of that.”Half of the Clayton Police Department’s patrol division has moved into Wydown Middle School to spread out the officers and limit the potential effects of the coronavirus. The other officers will stay at the police station on South Brentwood Boulevard.Erin Heffernan and Kurt Erickson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Roads in O’Fallon, Wilmore, Fairground and Carondelet parks will be closed to traffic. Forest Park will also close some roads.

The guard will help Missouri coordinate its response to the coronavirus. The mobilization lasts until May 15, unless the governor extends it.

Though it’s been slow to arrive, Gov. Mike Parson warns that the ‘pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens.’

The city’s public safety director said the city could go to court to close churches that defy the order prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

State health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, for a total of 903.

St. Charles County has provided more details, including illnesses in a gas station, post office and nursing home, than St. Louis city or county.

Four residents and two employees at Life Care Center of St. Louis and three residents and one employee at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Charles test positive.

A person bikes in front of the Old Courthouse on the Gateway Arch National Park grounds in St. Louis on Friday, March 27, 2020. With a stay at home order in effect across St. Louis city and county many popular St. Louis attractions sit empty as the coronavirus pandemic halts normal life across the country. Photo by Colter Peterson, [email protected]