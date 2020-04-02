🔥Coronavirus-hit Zaandam cruise ship finally docks in Florida🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The coronavirus-hit Zaandam cruise ship on which four people have died has finally docked in Florida after previously being denied permission.

Its sister-ship, the Rotterdam has also been given the green light to dock.

Operating company Holland America said that following arrival in Port Everglades, all guests would be health screened and also cleared for entry by US Customs and Border Protection.

It added that disembarkation is expected to be completed by Friday evening, with priority given today to those who need immediate care.

President Donald Trump earlier said that arrangements have been made with the UK Government to evacuate British passengers.

