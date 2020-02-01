coronavirus:-health-officials-launch-hunt-for-those-who-came-into-contact-with-two-people-diagnosed-in-uk

The latest headlines in your inbox

Health officials are on the hunt for anyone who came into contact with two people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK.

Two people from the same family took ill while staying at the Staycity apartment-hotel, York, on Wednesday night, Public Health England (PHE) said.

They are being treated in a specialist disease clinic at the NHS Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 213 lives, Chinese officials said on Friday, with the number of known cases hitting 9,962.

It is understood that the pair diagnosed in Britain returned from China recently. They were taken to hospital on Wednesday night after falling ill at the York hotel.

A convoy escorted Britons evacuated from China to the Wirral on Friday afternoon (PA)



The firm says its building has been thoroughly disinfected and PHE has been providing support.

Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the body’s infection service, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with the confirmed cases.

“The two cases were staying in York when they became unwell.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed cases.

“This tried-and-tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Earlier Prof Peacock admitted that officials do not have “any idea” how many people they came into contact with.

The PHE definition of close contact is being within two metres of the infected person for 15 minutes.

It comes after more than 80 Britons on an evacuation flight from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak, landed at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, this afternoon.

A convoy carrying 83 Britons and 27 non-UK nationals, mostly from EU countries, arrived in the Wirral for a 14-day quarantine period tonight.

Ministers said the Government will send another plane to Wuhan to rescue British citizens if needed.

Yesterday the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an international public health emergency over the illness.

No deaths have occurred outside China, although cases have been confirmed across at least 23 countries.