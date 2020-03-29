coronavirus-has-managed-to-get-harder-to-get-a-nintendo-switch-online-at-retail-price

Getting a Nintendo Switch console to occupy yourself with is becoming increasingly difficult also it seems the coronavirus pandemic has managed to get all but impossible to take action without paying a hefty price. Portion of the problem is the arrival of Animal Crossing on the Switch, because the special edition of the console was essentially sold-out well before the overall game was actually released. But with the coronavirus keeping folks inside and the World Health Organization actually encouraging visitors to play video gaming, demand went up even more.

For those who need to get into gaming the Nintendo Switch might not be an acceptable option because of the pandemic. The console is apparently all but impossible to get online at retail price, which for most is their only choice given that visiting shops isn’t encouraged.

Around this writing the least expensive Switch available on Amazon starts at $469, a huge selection of dollars on the $299 retail for the full-sized model. The only real consoles available are from secondary sellers, because the console is sold-out through Amazon’s own vendors. Walmart has similar price gouging issues, and Forbes described Best Buy has Switches available but apparently unable to deliver before second week of April.

It’s not impossible to obtain a Switch in the event that you want one. Some stores like Target still have stock available in a few models for in-store pickup, though venturing out to get a gaming console might not be considered an important trip no real matter what the WHO says. Those models, however, are usually the Switch Lite, the cheaper more handheld version of the console.

There’s certainly something to be said about supply and demand here, or price gouging throughout a global pandemic maybe. But even though you consider Nintendo’s fairly consistent supply shortages, it’s clear folks trapped in the home are trying their finest to help keep occupied with new hobbies. For most unfortunately, looking into Animal Crossing or Breath of the Wild won’t be a choice unless they curently have their console or are prepared to pay reduced.