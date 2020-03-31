coronavirus-has-cost-lvmh-up-to-20%-in-revenue

Luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (holding company of Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Fenty Beauty) has announced a 10-20 percent drop in revenue compared to the same period in 2019. The slump is attributable to the global impact of Covid-19, as reported by Bloomberg.

The luxury goods sector has been struggling to adapt to the knock-on effects of the pandemic with many physical stores closing and a large sector of consumers – particularly the lucrative Chinese market – not spending on luxury items. Now that the next cycle of fashion weeks have been canceled or postponed until September, and key industry events such as Met Gala postponed indefinitely, the future of the fashion industry as it’s known appears precarious.

“In a particularly uncertain environment, the Group will maintain a strategy focused on the preservation of the value of its brands, supported by the exceptional quality of its products and reactivity of its teams,” LVMH shared in a statement. The “[outbreak’s] impact cannot be accurately calculated at this time without knowing the timing of a return to normal in these countries.”

LVMH company is slated to disclose first-quarter results on April 16.

You can follow up with how Covid-19 has been disrupting the fashion industry here.

Follow

Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…

For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy