coronavirus-fears-hit-mwc-2020-as-lg-and-zte-pull-out

Coronavirus, the flu-type virus which is spreading across the globe, is starting to impact the tech industry with two Asian companies pulling out of Mobile World Congress later this month as a result.

Yesterday, the Chinese phone manufacturer ZTE confirmed it would be cancelling its press conference at the world’s biggest mobile trade show, which takes place in Barcelona between February 24-27. The company cited issues such as travel and visa delays but there are concerns that the xenophobic response to the disease has had an effect too.

“[We] tend to be an overly courteous company, and simply don’t want to make people uncomfortable,” said a ZTE representative.

In addition, Korean-based tech giant LG has also said it will withdraw from exhibiting and participating at the show. In a statement, LG said this decision “removes the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel which has already been more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders.”

GSMA, the company which organises MWC, said it has implemented measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus including an increased cleaning and disinfection programme, increased onsite medial support, and will be asking attendees to adopt a ‘no-handshake policy.’

Elsewhere in the tech world, Apple has temporarily closed all its stores and offices in China as a result of the outbreak. In a statement the company said: “Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we’re closing all our corporate offices, stores and contact centres in mainland China through February 9.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and we look forward to reopening our stores as soon as possible.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company does have some suppliers in the Wuhan area, where the virus originated from a wholesale food market, however, Apple is working on mitigation plans to prevent any production loss.

As of February 4, there have been over 20,000 confirmed cases from coronavirus. Two cases have been confirmed in the UK, however health secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast this morning that he expects to see more cases in Britain.

Hancock said: “There are two cases only here in the UK but we do expect more, so we are taking no chances.”

