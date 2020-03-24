coronavirus-effect:-shahid-kapoor-reveals-how-to-keep-wife-happy-during-21-day-nationwide-lockdown

|

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 0: 55 [IST]

On Tuesday night at 8: 00 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Many B-town celebrities including Shahid Kapoor extended his support to the PM and urged their fans to stay inside home and do not panic. While reacting to the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Shahid tweeted, “Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all.” Post his tweet, Shahid also held ‘Ask me anything’ session on Twitter and gave honest replies to his fans’ questions. So, when a fan asked Shahid about how to keep his wife happy during 21-day lockdown, the Udta Punjab actor replied saying, “Adarpoorvak Seva karo. Boss boss hota hai.” When asked about his favourite time pass during the lockdown, Shahid said, “Social distancing.” Shahid also revealed that he planning to do all those things during the lockdown that he couldn’t do owing to his hectic schedule. While giving a sneak-peek into his diet, Shahid said that he is taking a sip of warm water at the gap of every twenty minutes. Shahid also praised the last release of Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and said he really enjoyed the film. India Lockdown For 21 Days: Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu & Rishi Kapoor Support PM Narendra Modi Speaking of Shahid’s work, the actor was last seen in Kabir Singh and the film went on to become a blockbuster. He will next be seen in a Hindi remake of Jersey, which is a South Indian film of the same title.