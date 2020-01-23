coronavirus:-do-airport-screening-and-face-masks-work?

The decision to quarantine some 20 million people in three cities in China – including Wuhan, a regional capital that is larger than London – has triggered both praise and condemnation across the globe.

Some experts argue that restricting travel is the only real way to stop a virus spreading further – especially considering upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, which usually see millions of people moving across the country and region.

But others say that the draconian intervention – which is one of the largest quarantines in global history – will only spread panic and drive cases underground.

“Involuntary quarantines have a questionable track record and can often be counterproductive,” said Jeremy Konyndyk, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development and former Obama era director of USAID’s Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance.

“A quarantine… will be challenging to enforce, and past precedents suggest it could lead to more hiding of cases and less voluntary compliance with public health measures.”