Coronavirus deaths mount as U.S. plans more evacuation flights

3 Americans among 20 cruise passengers confirmed to have virus in Japan

Thousands of people were stranded aboard two cruise ships in Asia on Thursday, quarantined by officials desperate to stem the spread of a deadly virus that has killed hundreds in China and spread panic worldwide.At least 20 people on board one ocean liner off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, with thousands more facing two weeks of isolation. The outbreak on the Diamond Princess vessel, whose 3,700 passengers and crew hail from over 50 countries, included at least three Americans diagnosed with the virus. Princess Cruises confirmed in a statement sent to CBS News that two U.S. nationals were among the latest 10 from the ship to test positive for the disease. One American was among the first group of 10 diagnosed on Wednesday.

Public health experts warn U.S. coronavirus response could backfire

In Hong Kong, meanwhile, 3,600 people spent the night confined aboard the cruise ship World Dream as authorities conducted health checks after three former passengers tested positive for the virus.- CBS/AFP

Taiwan bans all international cruise ships from docks

Taiwan has banned international cruise ships from docking, Reuters reported, following news that 10 more patients tested positive for coronavirus on a quarantined ship docked in Japan.Many of the tourists aboard the quarantined ship spent time in Taiwan when the boat anchored at the island on January 31, according to an immigration authority cited by Reuters.

Four Wuhan evacuees tested for coronavirus

Four of the 167 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California are being tested for the coronavirus, the CDC said Wednesday night. The four people tested had either a fever or a cough. “Two adults have been transported to UC San Diego Health, and one adult and a child were transported to Rady Children’s Hospital,” the CDC said in a statement.

China announces 73 new deaths, 3,694 new cases

Chinese officials announced 73 new deaths and 3,694 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. That brings the total number of deaths to at least 564, and the number of confirmed cases to at least 28,248.

China’s Hubei province reports 70 new deaths, 2,987 new cases

Officials from China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 70 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. That brings the total number of deaths worldwide to at least 561. Officials also reported 2,987 cases, bringing the total number of worldwide cases to at least 27,541.

Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China will be quarantined for 14 days

An official from the CDC on Wednesday described the living conditions for the Americans who recently arrived at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California on a flight from Wuhan, China. The group will remain in quarantine for 14 days. The official said that the quarantined group has a “fairly large area” in which to spend time on the base, and that they’re not required to isolate themselves from each other. They are also not required to wear protective gear, including face masks, the official said. He added that some of the approximately 170 people quarantined are young children, and some are elderly. A second group of Americans also flew in on Wednesday. They are being held at Travis Air Force Base.

Wisconsin confirms its 1st coronavirus case

Health officials confirmed Wednesday the first case of coronavirus in Wisconsin and the 12th in the U.S. The adult patient, who has a history of traveling to China, has been isolated at home. But state and local health officials would not say where or provide details such as the patient’s age.Officials in Madison, Wisconsin, said the person went to a hospital after arriving at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison on January 30. The person had mild symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, but is “doing well” and recovering at home, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the state Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Communicable Disease.The person came to the University of Wisconsin Hospital emergency room in Madison to have their symptoms evaluated, said Dr. Nasia Safdar, director of infection control at UW Health. The patient was tested for coronavirus because they had traveled to Beijing, China, for the Chinese New Year, she said.- CBS/AP