coronavirus-death-toll-nears-640-as-hundreds-more-americans-evacuated

Two more charter flights carrying about 300 American evacuees from the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak were headed to the United States Friday morning, as the death toll from the disease neared 640.All but two of the 638 confirmed deaths have been in mainland China, with one person succumbing in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong. More than 31,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide, the vast majority of them in China. As of Friday morning there were 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., and three Americans among 41 people sickened with it who have been taken off a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.Amid a growing backlash from the Chinese public, the country's ruling Communist Party has promised an investigation into the apparent silencing of at least one doctor who tried to warn colleagues that a virus was spreading in the city of Wuhan two months ago, before the new disease was even identified. That doctor has died after becoming infected with the virus himself.But as Beijing vows to "fully investigate relevant issues raised by the public," and in spite of an admission earlier this week that there had been "shortcomings and deficiencies" in its initial response, China continues to bristle at the measures taken by other countries to stop the virus spreading.

A makeshift memorial for Li Wenliang, a doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized, is seen after Li died of the virus, at an entrance to the Central Hospital of Wuhan in Hubei province, China, February 7, 2020.

8m ago

Chinese leader talks to Trump, urges “reasonable” response

China’s state media said Friday that President Xi Jinping urged the U.S. to “respond reasonably” to the coronavirus outbreak in a phone call with President Trump. “A people’s war against the virus has been launched,” Xi was quoted as saying by broadcaster CCTV, using timeworn communist terminology. “We hope the U.S. side can assess the epidemic in a calm manner and adopt and adjust its response measures in a reasonable way.” Beijing has complained that the U.S. was flying its citizens out of Wuhan but wasn’t providing any assistance to China. Chinese officials have also balked at the U.K. government urging its citizens to leave all parts of China, pointing to World Health Organization The White House said Mr. Trump “expressed confidence in China’s strength and resilience in confronting the challenge” of the outbreak.- CBS/AP

Updated 18m ago

China vows probe after whistleblower doctor dies of coronavirus

China announced Friday that it would conduct an investigation after the death of a whistleblower doctor sparked grief and anger online over the government’s handling of the coronavirus emergency. Authorities said a team would go to Wuhan, where he died, to “conduct a comprehensive investigation into issues involving Dr. Li Wenliang reported by the masses.” Li, 34, died early Friday, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform.

Li Wenliang, a doctor in Wuhan, China, died Thursday of coronavirus.

Li was among eight physicians punished by Wuhan police for discussing the emergence of a SARS-like virus on social media in December. China’s supreme court criticized Wuhan police last month for punishing early “rumor mongers,” saying the outbreak might not have become so serious “if the public had believed these ‘rumors’ at the time.” – AFP

Updated 21m ago

2 more U.S. evacuation flights leave Wuhan

Two additional evacuation flights have departed from Wuhan, China, the U.S. Northern Command tweeted late Thursday. The flights, carrying approximately 300 people in all, are expected to arrive in the U.S. on Friday. One was to refuel at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, in Northern California, before heading to Omaha, Nebraska; the other was to stop in Vancouver, Canada before flying to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. Another group of evacuees is already in quarantine at Miramar. As with all other passengers who arrived on evacuation flights, this group will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

In support of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense is prepared to receive two Department of State chartered evacuation flights from Wuhan, China currently scheduled to arrive on February 7th. (1 of 4)— U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) February 7, 2020

Updated 21m ago

41 more from cruise ship in Japan confirmed to have coronavirus

An additional 41 people on a cruise ship off Japan’s coast have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, Japan’s health minister said Thursday. The new cases raise the number of confirmed infections from the ship to at least 61, said Katsunobu Kato.Japanese authorities have tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong last month, tested positive for the virus.Kato told reporters the newly confirmed patients would be sent to hospitals and isolated, as the previous 20 had been. There were three Americans among the first 20 diagnosed with the virus. The nationalities of the 41 new cases were not immediately confirmed.There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship, which has been docked off Japan’s coast since Monday evening. It has taken on supplies for a quarantine that could last until February 19.—AFP