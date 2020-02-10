coronavirus-death-toll-jumps-as-chinese-lunar-new-year-looms

Updated 3m ago

Coronavirus affecting businesses and Chinese Lunar New Year

The coronavirus appears to be having an impact on the health of U.S. businesses. Asian American communities, like Chinatown in Los Angeles, are feeling the fallout from the outbreak.Business owners tell CBS News they are combating the fear of the virus as much as the virus itself. With United, Delta and American Airlines suspending all travel to and from China, tourism officials in LA estimate a $920 million loss in Chinese tourism to the city this year.All this is happening during the Chinese Lunar New Year, which is typically peak season for so many Chinese-styled businesses in the U.S.In recent weeks, other cities in Southern California have canceled their Lunar New Year celebrations, including Alhambra, amid concerns of low turnout due to fears of the coronavirus.

San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Parade Draws Huge Crowd Despite Coronavirus Fears. Health officials say the flu is more prevalent and a far more bigger threat @Kpixtv https://t.co/e7YKVyEtws pic.twitter.com/tcJH5vUbgM— Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) February 9, 2020

However, the show went on in San Francisco’s Chinatown, after city health officials deemed the risk of contracting the virus was low.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and N.Y. Senator Chuck Schumer kicked off Lunar New Year celebrations in Manhattan’s Chinatown, with some noting a smaller turnout this year.

Holding signs saying “Wuhan Stay Strong,” people participate in the annual Lunar New Year Parade in Manhattan’s Chinatown on February 9, 2020.

Americans remain under 2-week quarantine on military bases

Hundreds of Americans remain under a two-week quarantine on military bases in Omaha, Nebraska, San Antonio, Texas, and Fairfield, California. More than 500 U.S. citizens have been transported from Wuhan, China, back to the U.S. where they were greeted by virus response teams in hazmat suits.Dr. Henry Walke, the lead for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at Travis Air Base in California, said only a handful of the evacuees displayed symptoms and are being monitored to make sure they don’t have the virus.— Mola Lenghi contributed to this report.

Chinese ambassador to U.S. dismisses coronavirus theories as “crazy”

Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai provided an update on the crippling coronavirus and defended his government’s response to the outbreak. He explained to “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan the challenges in containing the outbreak. “People are still learning about the virus and how it affects people” he said. “We welcome the U.S. experts in our efforts … to join the W.H.O. group that it’s assembling.” Cui also addressed the charges that the virus came from China’s biological warfare program. Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas tweeted late last month that Wuhan — the city where the deadly outbreak started — “has China’s only biosafety level-four super laboratory that works with the world’s most deadly pathogens to include, yes, coronavirus.” “I think it’s true that a lot is still unknown,” he explained. “It’s very harmful, very dangerous to stir up suspicion, rumors and spread them among the people … of course there are all kinds of speculation and rumors … how can we believe all these crazy things.” Cotton has harshly criticized Beijing’s handling of the outbreak for weeks. His allegation joined other theories — which have been largely debunked by experts — that the virus may be tied to the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory and could have come from China’s biological warfare program. Read more here.

More people have died from coronavirus than SARS during the 2003 epidemic

China’s Hubei province reported 91 new deaths from the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the global death toll to at least 903, according to the World Health Organization. More people have now died from coronavirus than from SARS during the 2003 epidemic which, killed 774 people according to WHO.

Hong Kong releases quarantined cruise hip

The 1,800 passengers and 1,800 crew members of the cruise ship Dream World were released from quarantine after Hong Kong authorities said tests of the crew found no infections.The ship was isolated after eight mainland Chinese passengers were diagnosed with the disease last month.Port official Leung Yiu-hon said some passengers with symptoms tested negative but there was no need to test all of them because they had no contact with the infected Chinese passengers.Meanwhile, Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China. The territory’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, has refused demands by some hospital workers and others to seal the border completely. — The Associated Press