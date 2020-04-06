Coronavirus dampens the birthday plans of Damian Hurley. Find what plans he had.

Damian Hurley was planning big on his birthday this year, but self-isolation watered on his plans for his birthday. As this was his 18 birthday and he had the milestone occasion plans on his birthday.

He shared a snap from isolation and admitted that he had far grander plans for his last day as a minor. In his Instagram snap, he is wearing a grey dressing gown with a pink cup in his hand. He wrote, ‘Isolation drastically altered the plans for my last night as a minor.’

A few hours later he shared another post captioned,

‘IT’S DAMIAN DAY! Finally 18!!! It felt too strange to celebrate properly during such a terrible time out in the wider world (and social distancing meant there was no question of a party) so instead, I’ve settled for running around a field euphorically because EIGHTEEEEEEN HURRAHHHH YAY ok enough now but BYE HAVE A GREAT DAY SEE YOU SOOOOOON’

What has Elizabeth to say?

Damian Charles Hurley is the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley and American businessman Steve Bing. Born on 4 April 2002, he looks like his mother Elizabeth Hurley.

In this Qurentime period, celebrities urged their fans to stay their home and to be in self-isolation Now Elizabeth Hurley has also urged her fans to be in self-isolation. The actress added that she is in her country mansion with Damian her mum and her elderly aunt, as well as a close friend.

She wrote in a post, ‘Day 11 of my family’s lockdown in Herefordshire and I finally washed my hair, put on some makeup and found time to post. In these scary times, I feel incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and have lots of outside space.

As well as my son, I have seven other people living with me including my 79-year-old mother and her sister- also in her late 70’s- and one of my best friends who is in the highest risk group with severe respiratory problems. Keeping everyone as safe as possible (and fed) is a full-time job. We all are full of the highest admiration for our wonderful NHS staff and are doing everything we can to not add to their burden. Thank God it’s Sat night and we can r-e-l-a-x and take a break from being glued to the news #stayhome #staysafe #nhsheroes.’ Check out her Instagram post