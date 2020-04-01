coronavirus-crisis:-kareena-kapoor-khan,-saif-ali-khan-support-unicef-and-other-organizations

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 20: 55 [IST]

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the latest Bollywood celebrities to come forward to help those in need due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The couple has pledged to support to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), GIVE INDIA, and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share that she and Saif had decided to contribute to the above mentioned organizations tackling the crisis caused by Coronavirus. Her post read, "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif & Taimur," (sic). View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 31, 2020 at 3: 37am PDT Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan has also done her bit by donating to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES). She is among many other celebs to have donated to this relief fund. Starting from Akshay Kumar who donated Rs. 25 crores to this fund, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and others have also contributed. Salman Khan has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers in the Hindi film industry through his charitable organization Being Human. Hrithik Roshan has contributed Rs. 20 lakhs to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to help procure masks and other protective gear for their workers.