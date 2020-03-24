coronavirus-crisis:-carnival-row-season-2-shooting-has-begun-and-fans-are-expecting-an-august-2020-release-but-will-it-be-possible??

Carnival Row is all about the co-existence of Human and Supernatural species.



This Neo-Noir Fantasy series is about the exodus of the mythical population into the city that leads to an exponential growth in the population, causing tension between the human population and the legendary species. The decent storyline and great acting that will make you believe the unbelievable (Thanks to Orlando and Cara)!

CARNIVAL ROW SEASON 1:

Season 1 was poured with immense love worldwide when it premiered in August 2019 on Amazon Prime. The plot has various elements like forbidden romance, murder, and fights for the power to reign the city (Human Vs. Mythical species). No wonder why the series gained admirers around the world!

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM CARNIVAL ROW SEASON 2?

As far as Season 2 is concerned, the series got its renewal back in July 2019, and the shooting for season 2 began back in November 2019. The second season will have the same cast- Orlando Bloom as Rycroft, Cara Delevingne as Vignette, Andrew Gower as Ezra, Anna Rust as Fleury, Karla Crome as Tourmaline, David Gyasi as Agreus, Tamzin Merchant as Imogen. But rumor has it that Katy Perry will be a part of Season 2!

Due to coronavirus, there are speculations that the soot may delay! There are no official reports; however, time will tell.

WHAT DO WE KNOW SO FAR?

The American Web Television Series has a 7.9/10 IMDb rating and is based on A Killing on Carnival Row by Travis Beacham. Orlando Bloom plays the role of a human detective (Philo), and Cara Delevigne plays a faerie (Vignette). Their characters indulge in a forbidden romance amidst the Human-Mystical rivalry. The series has a great soundtrack, enthralling set, and making makeup. It gives the actual Victorian Era feels. It is definitely a genius product of a good direction! Carnival Row has 8 episodes of 1-hour duration each in its season 1. And no, it is not a copy of the Game Of Thrones, so definitely give it a watch!